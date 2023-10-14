Disney+ Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 14, 2023)
Halloween favorites are racking up high rankings on Disney+'s chart.
The Halloween season is revving up, and Disney+'s top 5 movie chart is indicitive of that. However, instead of the horror movies that are charting high on Netflix, Disney+ has some family favorites. While it's easy to predict how long Halloween staples like Hocus Pocus stay on the chart, we're curious to see The Nightmare Before Christmas' staying power as we enter the holiday season.
Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Hocus Pocus'
Official Synopsis: "In Disney's Hocus Pocus, pranksters conjure up three wild witches from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos."
4. 'Moana'
Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people."
3. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'
Official Synopsis: "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere."
2. 'Haunted Mansion' (2023)
Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."
1. 'Elemental'
Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."