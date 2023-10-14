Disney+ Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 14, 2023)

The Halloween season is revving up, and Disney+'s top 5 movie chart is indicitive of that. However, instead of the horror movies that are charting high on Netflix, Disney+ has some family favorites. While it's easy to predict how long Halloween staples like Hocus Pocus stay on the chart, we're curious to see The Nightmare Before Christmas' staying power as we enter the holiday season.

Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)