Disney Revives Classic Movie Franchise for Disney+ Show

Disney has reportedly ordered a pilot for a TV reimagining of the Witch Mountain franchise, with an A-list cast. This week, Deadline broke the news that Bryce Dallas Howard, Isabel Gravitt and Levi Miller will star in Witch Mountain. If the series moves forward, it will air on Disney+.

The new Witch Mountain series reportedly comes from showrunners Travis Vickett and Terry Matalas – best known for the 2015 TV revival of 12 Monkeys. Witch Mountain will also star Bianca "b" Norwood and Jackson Kelly. The series will apparently center around the character played by Gravitt – best known for her recent role in The Watcher on Netflix. Meanwhile, Howard is a strong fit for the project after her recent role in the Jurassic World franchise.

Gravitt plays Tia, a straight-A student struggling under the pressure of her perceived success. She often experiences hallucinations and fears that she is showing early symptoms of schizophrenia, which her father suffered from. Meanwhile, Miller plays her classmate Ben, an equally gifted student with a penchant for fighting that may get him into trouble. Ben is apparently grappling with his own supernatural experiences and finds himself inexplicably drawn toward Tia.

Meanwhile, Howard plays Tia's mother Audrey, an open and supportive mother who may have her own secrets to hide. Norwood plays Ben's rebellious best friend, Corey, while Kelly plays Tia's lovesick best friend Peter.

Disney+ reportedly began development on Witch Mountain in March with high hopes for the project. It paid for a full writers' room and commissioned multiple scripts, but so far it has only ordered the pilot. While this is a good sign for fans, it is no guarantee that this version of Witch Mountain will ever make it to the screen.

This show is the latest spin on the 1968 novel Escape to Witch Mountain by Alexander Key. Disney co-produced an adaptation of the novel in 1975, but drastically changed the tone as well as some plot elements. Disney then commissioned a sequel called Return to Witch Mountain while paying Key to write the novelization of the screenplay. After that, the franchise continued as movies alone. The third movie, Beyond Witch Mountain was released in 1982, and a revival called Disney's Escape to Witch Mountain came out in 1995.

The most recent iteration of this franchise is Race to Witch Mountain, a 2009 film starring Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Ludwig, Carla Gugino and Ciarán Hinds, among others. At the time of this writing, you can stream Escape to Witch Mountain (1975), Return From Witch Mountain (1978) and Race to Witch Mountain (2009) on Disney+. The new TV series remains in development.