Disney+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, March 30, 2024)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is no longer the No. 1 movie on Disney+. The 2023 concert movie phenomenon, dropped its poll position to a big Disney catalog title. Elsewhere, Star Wars and Pixar titles round out the rest of the top five slots. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, March 30, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Cars' Official Synopsis: "Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame."

4. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."

3. 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Official Synopsis: "When Rey meets Luke Skywalker on a forgotten island, she finds the Jedi Master disillusioned and without hope. As she begins her training in the Force, she discovers a strange connection with the fearsome Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, General Leia Organa and the Resistance fleet make a desperate and costly escape from the First Order."

2. 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Official Synopsis: "The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour."