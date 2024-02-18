'Moana' Scores Big Disney+ Win Amid Sequel News

Moana 2 is officially coming to movie theaters later this year, and the latest Disney+ chart helps explain why. The Walt Disney Company opted to convert a planned Moana Disney+ show into a movie, seemingly because it knows it doesn't need a full-on Moana series to keep viewers hooked. A cinematic sequel will bring in major box office dollars, all while keeping kids hooked on Disney+. The original movie was released in 2016 but is a mainstay on the Disney+ chart, now even topping the 2023 big-budget Marvel movie The Marvels. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 7 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2024, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

7. 'Toy Story' Official Synopsis: "Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the duo eventually learns to put aside their differences." prevnext

6. 'Cars' Official Synopsis: "Hotshot rookie race car Lightning McQueen is living life in the fast lane until he hits a detour on his way to the most important race of his life. Stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on the old Route 66, he meets Sally, Mater, Doc Hudson and a variety of quirky characters who help him discover that there's more to life than trophies and fame." prevnext

5. 'Frozen' Official Synopsis: "Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom." prevnext

4. 'Encanto' Official Synopsis: "Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope." prevnext

3. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in." prevnext

2. 'The Marvels' Official Synopsis: "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels." prevnext