'Bling Empire' Canceled at Netflix

While all Netflix subscribers have turned their attention to Love Is Blind, the streamer is shutting down another of its reality franchises. Bling Empire and its spinoff, Bling Empire: New York, were both canceled on Wednesday. The two shows focused on rich Asian Americans living in the country's two biggest cities.

Netflix does not plan to renew Bling Empire for a fourth season, Deadline reports. The series launched in January 2021, with a second season following in May 2022. The third season was released in October 2022. Bling Empire: New York, which debuted in January, will not get a second season.

Bling Empire was billed as a "real-life" version of Crazy Rich Asians. The show introduced viewers to real estate developer Kane Lin; philanthropist Christine Chiu; plastic surgeon Gabriel Chiu; entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li; socialite Anna Shay; heiress Cherie Chan; Jessey Lee, whose family sells furniture; former model Kim Lee; former Power Rangers actor Andrew Gray; influencer Jaime Xie; and hairdresser Guy Tang. Mimi Morris and Dorothy Wang joined the cast for Season 2. Wang later moved to New York for the spinoff and was joined by Tina Leung, Deborah Hung, and Stephen Hung.

The series was produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions with 3BMG. Jeff Jenkins, who was an executive producer on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was an executive producer alongside Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans. Brandon Panaligan served as the showrunner. Bling Empire: New York series was executive produced by Jenkins, Weintraub, Oerlemans, Russell Jay-Staglik, Elise Chung, and Leonid Rolov.

Arguably the best publicity the show earned came in 2021 when Christine Chiu competed on ABC's Dancing With the Stars. She was paired with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov and was eliminated during the third week of the season. Chiu's season started off strong, even though she dislocated a rib during rehearsals before the season premiere.

After the show premiered, opportunities materialized for Chiu that was "beyond imagination," she told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview. "I have noticed that I am mostly a 'yes' person and enthusiastically jump at the next amazing opportunity that comes my way," she said in December. "However, I have realized recently that it is OK to sometimes step back and take a moment to ensure that I continue to be the best mother, wife, and friend that I can be. These are my most important roles in life, and maintaining the right balance is a priority."

