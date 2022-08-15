'Blade' Trilogy Being Pulled From HBO Max

The Blade trilogy is leaving HBO Max at the end of this month, to fans' dismay. At the time of this writing, you can watch all three movies starring Wesley Snipes as the Marvel Comics superhero Blade on HBO Max – and many people have been doing so in preparation for the MCU's new take on the character. Soon, it won't be so easy to find.

Blade was released in 1998 followed by Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. The movies are considered cult classics, though they were commercially successful at the box office and got plenty of good reviews. In fact, since the Marvel Cinematic Universe took shape in the last decade, many fans have argued that those movies owe a lot to the foundation laid by Blade. The MCU will soon add Blade to its own continuity, so you may want to watch the old trilogy now while you can.

The Blade franchise was distributed by New Line Cinema, which was acquired by Warner Bros. in 2008, possibly explaining their presence on HBO Max right now. It's not clear why they're leaving that streaming service at the end of August but it could be a licensing deal. If that's the case, Marvel Entertainment will likely keep the rights for itself and place the trilogy on an in-house streamer like Hulu.

Marvel reacquired the rights to adapt Blade back in 2012, and according to a report by Deadline, the company had a meeting with Snipes about possibly reprising his role. A few years later, Marvel Studios announced that, instead, it would reboot the story with Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Ali will be one of the few actors to play two separate roles in the MCU, having already played the villain Cottonmouth Stokes in Luke Cage.

The MCU Blade will be written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour and directed by Bassam Tariq. Filming is scheduled to begin in October of 2022 and the movie itself is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 3, 2023. It will be the fourth movie in the MCU's "Phase Five," following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in February, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July.

For now, fans can see Blade in his tried-and-true form on HBO Max. The trilogy starring Snipes will leave HBO Max on Wednesday, Aug. 31. It is also available to rent or purchase on digital stores or in DVD and Blu-ray form.