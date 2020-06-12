Black Lives Matter: 8 Movies to Watch to Better Understand Systemic Racism in the US

As Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place all across the nation, we have put together a list of eight movies available to stream that can help citizens to better understand systemic racism in the United States. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly minutes, all while being filmed. The shocking video ignited Americans from all over to take to the streets in protest, demanding justice for Floyd, as well as fighting against police brutality and systemic racism. The first film that can offer a better understanding of how America reached this point is Selma, a historical drama that depicts the 1965 civil rights march that Martin Luther King Jr. lead from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery. This movie is currently free to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Scroll down to see more suggestions.

13th / Netflix Just learned that @ava's tremendous documentary 13th is avail FREE on YouTube (in addition to netflix) so you have no excuse not to watch. Learn about the prison industrial complex, how prison is the new slavery, & the history that's lead to this moment.https://t.co/ouLrhtjxIL pic.twitter.com/QzC4ihUMjc — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) June 5, 2020 13th is another project from DuVernay, and is quite possibly the most detailed-yet-consolidated documentary on racial inequality in the United States. The main focus is the film is the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery, except in the case of those convicted of a crime and imprisoned. With a number of historical fact and expert opinions, 13th offers incredible insight into what the black community has faced from law enforcement and the judicial system over the past 155 years since slavery was abolished, as well as the past 56 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was made law. prevnext

Just Mercy / Amazon Prime Video We believe in the power of story. #JustMercy is one resource we can offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society. For the month of June, #JustMercy will be available to rent for free on digital platforms in the US. @eji_org pic.twitter.com/3B2IHMNk7E — Just Mercy (@JustMercyFilm) June 2, 2020 Just Mercy is a 2019 biopic about the true story of Walter McMillian — played by Jamie Foxx — a black man convicted of the 1986 murder of a white woman, and placed on death row, based entirely on the witness testimony of a convicted felon. Attorney Bryan Stevenson — played by Michael B. Jordan — takes McMillian's case and files an appeal in 1989, hoping to get justice for this man who very clearly did not commit the crime he'd been convicted of. Stevenson would later go on to found the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that focuses on ending mass incarceration and racial inequality. Just Mercy is currently free to rent on Amazon Prime Video prevnext

I Am Not Your Negro / Amazon Prime Video "A LIFE-ALTERING WORK." - @nytimes#JamesBaldwin's #IAmNotYourNegro is now on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD pic.twitter.com/rMjRxKaS5Z — I Am Not Your Negro (@IAmNotYourNegro) May 2, 2017 I Am Not Your Negro is a 2016 documentary based on James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript Remember This House. It explores the history of the civil right movement of the 1950s and '60s, through the eyes of Baldwin, who lived it and worked alongside men like Martin Luther King Jr., Medgar Evers, and Malcolm X. The film is directed by Raoul Peck, narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, and was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2017 Academy Awards. Is it available for Amazon Prime subscribers to stream anytime. prevnext

Whose Streets? / Hulu Tonight is the night!!! Documentary’s most thorough examination of @Blklivesmatter, premiering at 10 p.m. (check local listings) on @PBS! Join the conversation online with viewers across the nation using the hashtag #WhoseStreetsPBS. Learn more: https://t.co/gSwiiKmM9s pic.twitter.com/d30fzLq9Fb — Whose Streets? (@WhoseStreetsDoc) July 30, 2018 Whose Streets? is a 2017 documentary about the death of Michael Brown at the hands of Ferguson, Missouri police, and the subsequent uprising that followed. The film focuses on a handful of main characters including Hands Up United's co-founder Tory Russell and David Whitt, a recruiter for civilian organization Cop Watch. Whose Streets? is available to stream on Hulu, for subscribers. prevnext

16 Shots / Showtime Showtime has made 16 Shots available for free on YouTube. It's a must-see doc about the Laquan McDonald murder and how Chicago cops lied to protect their own. https://t.co/bxxShQV6cx — Craig Cackowski (@Cackowski) June 8, 2020 16 Shots is a 2014 Showtime documentary about the shooting of Laquan McDonald. The 17-year-old was killed by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, and the film documents the incident, as well as the cover-up that ensued. It is streaming on Showtime Anytime, for subscribers. It is also currently available for free on YouTube. prevnext