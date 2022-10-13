Best Halloween Movies on HBO Max

If you're ready for a scream, HBO Max is the place to go. The streamer is scaring up plenty of frights this Halloween season with an extensive catalogue of horror, and otherwise scary, titles that you'll want to add to your Halloween 2022 movie marathon. While fellow streamers like Netflix and Hulu have plenty of options for those spooky season binges, it seems that none can quite compare to HBO Max, the streamer filled to the brim with all of the best Halloween titles. From adaptations of Stephen King's novels – he is known as the King of Horror, after all – to one beloved Tim Burton film, HBO Max has no shortage of films to binge throughout October. The streamer even has more than just a few beloved Halloween horror classics, such as The Exorcist, that are staple movies at this time of the year. To catch these spooky titles, as well all of the other titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month. Scroll on to see the best Halloween movies available to stream on HBO Max.

'The Conjuring' Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes

Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingstron, Lili Taylor

Synopsis: "Paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren confront a powerful demonic entity when they try to help parents and children being terrorized in their secluded farmhouse."

A Halloween movie list wouldn't be complete without some hauntings, and not only does The Conjuring bring those scares, it is also the film that launched what would become the top-grossing horror movie franchise of all time, with the latest film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, pushing the franchise over the $2 billion mark at the box office. Making things even better, HBO Max hosts The Conjuring Universe Collection on its platform, which also includes The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home.

'Corpse Bride' Runtime: 1 hour, 17 minutes

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson, Tracey Ullman

Synopsis: "In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld."

No Halloween movie list is complete without a Tim Burton title, and while Disney+ is home to most of those films, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, HBO Max is home to the Corpse Bride. The movie is a haunting tale of love gained and lost, and its spooky setting is perfect for October.

'Beetlejuice' Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara

Synopsis: "The ghosts of a happy couple enlist a bio-exorcist to evict the new owners of their former home."

'Practical Magic' Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes

Starring: Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, Goran Visnjic, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing

Synopsis: "In a small, contemporary New England town, for two sisters from a family of witches, falling in love is the trickiest spell."

'Misery' Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Lauren Bacall, Richard Farnsworth, Frances Sternhagen

Synopsis: "After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes, who claims to be his biggest fan."

Stephen King is known as the King of Horror, and so it only seems fitting that at least one adaptation of his expansive collection of novels makes the list. Released in 1990, Misery is a chilling tale that is a perfect watch for this time of year.

'It' and 'It: Chapter 2' Runtime: 2 hours, 14 minutes; 2 hours, 49 minutes

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott; Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgård It Synopsis: "When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids is faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise." It: Chapter 2 Synopsis: Six childhood friends reunite in their small hometown in Maine to once again confront a evil entity they thought they had destroyed 30 years earlier.

'The Exorcist' Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

Starring: Ellen Burstyn, Max Von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller, Linda Blair

Synopsis: "When a 12-year old girl is possessed by demons, a young priest takes it upon himself to selflessly save her at the behest of her famous movie-star mother."

'Gremlins' Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Corey Feldman, Polly Holliday, Harry Carey, Judge Reinold

Synopsis: "An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town."

Synopsis: "An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town."

Why it belongs on this list: Gremlins is one of those rare horror movies that swaddles the line between being classified as a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie, making it the perfect family-friendly film for viewing anytime around and between the two popular holidays. Gremlins is the perfect movie for horror and Halloween lovers who are already counting down the days to Christmas.