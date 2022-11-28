Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix

Historical fantasy, high fantasy and epic fantasy are having a moment right now, but at times it can be hard to determine what really falls into these genres. The explosive success of Game of Thrones led to many new fantasy book adaptations, and that surge began to bear fruit on our screens this year. However, there are already some titles lurking in your queue that might be worth a look as well.

Fantasy is the modern name for one of the oldest genres in storytelling, and of course, it's not new to Hollywood by any stretch of the imagination. However, much like Marvel movies taking off a decade and a half ago, fantasy adaptations are seeing a huge rush in popularity right now thanks to a few successful titles. As spinoffs like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and The Witcher: Blood Origin all show, this genre isn't going anywhere, yet in the meantime, fans may feel like there is nothing to hold them over. Hopefully, this list should get things started at the very least.

Many critics believe that part of the fantasy genre's current success is due to the prevalence of prestige series as an option rather than movies. In the past, studios often struggled to adapt a massive book into a marketable yet coherent movie. They no longer need to do so, taking eight to 13 hours to lovingly adapt every scene from the page to the screen.

Still, for years movies were the highest aspiration for an adaptation, and some succeeded immensely. Others may not have been perfect, but they're worth a watch for one reason or another. Here are the best fantasy movies that are available on Netflix at the time of this writing.