Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix
Historical fantasy, high fantasy and epic fantasy are having a moment right now, but at times it can be hard to determine what really falls into these genres. The explosive success of Game of Thrones led to many new fantasy book adaptations, and that surge began to bear fruit on our screens this year. However, there are already some titles lurking in your queue that might be worth a look as well.
Fantasy is the modern name for one of the oldest genres in storytelling, and of course, it's not new to Hollywood by any stretch of the imagination. However, much like Marvel movies taking off a decade and a half ago, fantasy adaptations are seeing a huge rush in popularity right now thanks to a few successful titles. As spinoffs like House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and The Witcher: Blood Origin all show, this genre isn't going anywhere, yet in the meantime, fans may feel like there is nothing to hold them over. Hopefully, this list should get things started at the very least.
Many critics believe that part of the fantasy genre's current success is due to the prevalence of prestige series as an option rather than movies. In the past, studios often struggled to adapt a massive book into a marketable yet coherent movie. They no longer need to do so, taking eight to 13 hours to lovingly adapt every scene from the page to the screen.
Still, for years movies were the highest aspiration for an adaptation, and some succeeded immensely. Others may not have been perfect, but they're worth a watch for one reason or another. Here are the best fantasy movies that are available on Netflix at the time of this writing.
Beowulf
In 2007 some of Hollywood's hottest talent teamed up to adapt the Old English epic poem Beowulf into a blockbuster movie, and at the time it was considered a failure. The movie relied heavily on computer animation that did not wow audiences at the time and has not held up well since, but there are still aspects of this movie that make it fun to watch. At the very least, fantasy fans will probably recognize some names both behind the camera and in front of it, including writer Neil Gaiman, for some reason.
Clash of the Titans
Another often-remade tale in Hollywood is Clash of the Titans, and the 2010 version is available on Netflix. The movie got generally negative reviews but performed well enough to earn a sequel titled Wrath of the Titans in 2012. Again, this movie won't necessarily change your life, but it's good for a dose of sword-swinging and magically-induced melodrama.
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Longtime fans of the fantasy genre are likely familiar with the Dragonheart franchise – a divisive cult classic that has fizzled out and been revived many times. The latest installment came in 2020, and was released directly to Netflix.
Fistful of Vengeance
Fans of fantasy action will definitely want to check out Fistful of Vengeance - the film sequel to the Netflix original series Wu Assassins. This one misses the mark on "secondary world fantasy," but its focus on character and embrace of magical world-building make up for that as far as compatibility with modern fantasy fans goes.
Fullmetal Alchemist
Netflix is home to many live-action adaptations of acclaimed anime, which makes it a premiere destination for fans of the most imaginative fantasy being made. The live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist lives up to its source material and introduces a compelling magic system that should hook new fans easily.
Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters
Most of the Godzilla franchise takes place on a recognizable version of earth, but Netflix's animated film trilogy takes things much further. It is set in a distant future where humanity has fled the planet in order to escape the threat of Godzilla and monsters of his kind. It is a surprisingly grim and heartbreaking story, and definitely a must-watch for fans of grim-dark fantasy.
Labyrinth
Finally, Netflix is currently home to one of the most iconic mainstream fantasy films ever made: Labyrinth. This surreal journey through the maze should remind fans of all ages why they fell in love with the genre in the first place.