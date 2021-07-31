Beloved Wayans Family Movie Coming to Netflix This Weekend

✖

If you're looking for a comedy to watch this weekend, look no further than Netflix. On Sunday, Aug. 1, the streaming service is adding an array of television shows and movies for subscribers to watch. One of the many films that are heading to Netflix is the Wayans family movie, Major Payne.

Major Payne premiered in 1995. It stars Damon Wayans as the titular Maj. Benson Payne, who is a recently discharged major who is tasked with leading a group of unique cadets. Not only did Wayans star in the film, but he also co-wrote the screenplay along with Dean Lorey and Gary Rosen. Damon isn't the only member of the Wayans family who appeared in the film. Damien Dante Wayans, who is Damon's nephew and the son of Nadia Wayans, appears as Cadet Deak Williams.

Damon has since turned his sights to television following his starring turn in Major Payne. Most recently, he appeared in the television series, Lethal Weapon, which aired from 2016 to 2019. You might recall that there was some drama on the set of the series, as Damon reportedly got into an on-set conflict with his co-star Clayne Crawford. Their reported incident even prompted an investigation into the chaotic working conditions on the show, per Variety. Amid the turmoil (and after the show fired Crawford), Damon announced that he was departing the show after finishing production on the first 13 episodes of Season 3.

“I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13,” Wayans said in a video interview back in 2018. “So I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic and I’m working 16-hour days.” He went on to say, “I’m done. Like Murtaugh said, I’m too old for this.” The actor was then asked if he was kidding, which he denied. He was also asked what he'll do next, and he added, “I’m going to return to the stage and try to find my smile again.” It was later announced that Lethal Weapon had been canceled by Fox after Season 3.

While his run on Lethal Weapon may not have gone smoothly, the actor appeared in a slew of projects before his time on the Fox show. Prior to his time on the series, Damon enjoyed a long run on the comedy My Wife and Kids, which aired from 2000 to 2005. He previously appeared in the self-titled Damon, 413 Hope St., and, of course, In Living Color.