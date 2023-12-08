Beloved Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series Renewed for Season 3

Apple TV+ has given the greenlight to Foundation for another series. According to ComicBook, the beloved sci-fi series has been renewed for a third season. Loosely based on Isaac Asimov's sci-fi novel series of the same name, Foundation centers on the thousand-year saga of The Foundation, "a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it."

"We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed, and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, shared in a statement. "To watch Foundation become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in Season 3."

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, Foundation premiered in September 2021 and was renewed for a second season a month later. Season 2 premiered in July 2023, the third season renewal is the perfect way to end the year. Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton star on the series, which comes from Phantom Four and Skydance Television.

As of now, no premiere date for Foundation Season 3 has been announced. It's likely fans could be waiting quite some time. They did wait nearly two years between Seasons 1 and 2, it wouldn't be surprising if they waited the same amount of time. It really all depends on when filming starts. Since the strikes are over, there shouldn't be any delays. Viewers will just have to patiently wait and theorize just what could happen in the upcoming season. At least they won't have to worry any longer, especially after Apple TV+ has canceled a few shows in recent months.

Both seasons of Foundation are streaming on Apple TV+. Hopefully, a premiere date, or at least production start date, is announced soon, as well as more information on Season 3. There's no telling when the show could come back, but there is plenty of time to watch the show and read the books, which will surely keep people occupied for the time being.