'Barbie' Is Now Streaming on Max and Making Major Waves

Hi, Barbie! The 2023 box office and critical smash hit is now streaming on Max, and it's already making huge waves. Helped out by the streamer re-branding its home page to be Barbie-themed, the movie rocketed up the Max chart, even knocking out National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, a constant presence on the chart in recent weeks. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Blue Beetle' Official Synopsis: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."

4. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!"

3. 'Jurassic World' Official Synopsis: "The Jurassic World theme park lets guests experience the thrill of witnessing actual dinosaurs, but something ferocious lurks behind the park's attractions-a genetically modified dinosaur with savage capabilities. When the massive creature escapes, chaos erupts across the island. Now it's up to Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) to save the park's tourists from an all-out prehistoric assault."

2. 'Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials' Official Synopsis: "They may have escaped from the Maze, but Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers now face a greater challenge: searching for clues about the secret organization known as WCKD. Their journey leads them to the Scorch, a desolate wasteland filled with unimaginable dangers. The mystery deepens at every turn as the Gladers work together to discover their purpose and battle to survive in this must-see, electrifying adventure!"