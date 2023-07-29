'Animal House' Returns to Streaming in August

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Grab your togas! National Lampoon's Animal House is headed back to streaming. While the John-Belushi-starring movie is readily available to buy in physical and digital formats, we all know it's just more convenient (and cost-efficient) to watch a film on a streaming service. Subscribers of Peacock will get the treat of streaming the 1978 comedy classic, while subscribers of Netflix, Hulu and the like are out of luck.

Animal House was amongst the Peacock additions for August 2023, though it's unclear if you'll need a premium tier to watch it. (Click here to learn more about Peacock's subscription options.) Hopefully, anyone will be able to rewatch the antics of Bluto, Otter, Flounder and the rest of Delta House regardless of subscription plan.

For those unfamiliar with the frat flick, continue on for the official synopsis and cast list of Animal House, as well as a clip of John Belushi's Bluto delivering his iconic speech.

Animal House Official Synopsis (via Universal Pictures)

One of the most popular movie comedies of all time is also the film that made John Belushi a star. This raunchy, screwball comedy, directed with madcap zest by John Landis, offers a relentless spoof of 1960's college life by following the hilarious adventures of the Delta fraternity. In addition to Belushi as "Bluto" Blutarsky, the outstanding cast includes Tim Matheson, Tom Hulce, Stephen "Flounder" Furst, Karen Allen, Donald Sutherland, Peter Riegert and Kevin Bacon, along with Otis Day and the Knights with their show-stopping performance of 'Shout.'

Animal House Cast List

John Belushi, Tim Matheson, John Vernon, Verna Bloom, Tom Hulce, Peter Riegert, Mary Louise Weller, Stephen Furst, James Daughton, Bruce McGill, Mark Metcalf, Karen Allen, James Widdoes, Donald Sutherland, Kevin Bacon