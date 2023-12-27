A Major 2000s NBC Show Is Finally Coming to Streaming

NBC's early 2000s dramedy Las Vegas is finally coming to streaming. TVLine reports that the series, which ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2008, will hit Peacock this Friday, Dec. 29. Starring James Caan, Josh Duhamel, Nikki Cox, James Lesure, Vanessa Marcil, Molly Sims, Marsha Thomason, and Tom Selleck, Las Vegas centers on the staff at the fictional Las Vegas Strip hotel and casino, the Montecito. They deal with various issues while on the job, including casino security, restaurant management, and valet parking, along with rival casinos, card counters, and much much more.

Even before the series premiered, Las Vegas was making waves. The pilot episode was produced for $5 million, making it the most expensive pilot in NBC history. The expensive pilot was worth it, though, as the series became an immediate success. Unfortunately, once Las Vegas moved into the doomed Friday slot in the middle of Season 3, things went downhill. Ratings decreased, making NBC cancel the show after five seasons. Now, almost 16 years later, the James Caan-led series will finally be available to stream very, very soon.

Thanks to streaming, fans old and new of shows that came out decades ago, in the early 2000s, or just very recently will discover and rediscover their favorites. Las Vegas is the latest major NBC show to hit streaming for the first time. In August, L.A. Law was added to Prime Video, sans several missing episodes that were added at a later date. It wouldn't be surprising if more shows that were once unavailable to stream will soon be added to a streaming service.

As of now, it's unknown how long Las Vegas will be on Peacock for. It is a bit early to speculate, so fans should just be happy the series will be coming to the streamer. Watching Las Vegas on Peacock will surely be the best way to ring in the new year and maybe even inspire some people to take a trip down to their nearest casino. Either way, it's going to be exciting when the series drops. Any show filled with such an A-list cast, you know it's going to be good. Now those that didn't catch Las Vegas' original run will be able to see the hype about it and judge for themselves. Be sure to watch Las Vegas on Peacock beginning this Friday, Dec. 29.