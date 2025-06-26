83 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Max in July 2025

Paramount+ is making a splash in streaming this summer!

The streamer just unveiled the full list of TV shows, movies, and specials arriving in July 2025, promising an abundance of can’t-miss titles.

Keeping on track with previous months, July 1 will mark the biggest day of the month, with dozens of hit films being stocked in the streaming library. Among next month’s additions are fan-favorites like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Lincoln Lawyer, Titanic, and Zero Dark Thirty, as well as the Jackass film collection, Airplane! and Airplane II: The Sequel, and the first three Beverly Hills Cop movies. Those titles will be followed by the new film Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado, which will be added to the streaming catalog the same day as Dora Season 3’s premiere.

Later in the month, Paramount+ will premiere what is without a doubt the biggest titles of the month: Dexter: Resurrection, which will see Michael C. Hall reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan. Meanwhile, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also set to return for its third outing.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include all Showtime programming, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ Premium which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in July 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

July 1

A Soldier’s Story

A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk on the Moon

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

An Officer and a Gentleman

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boys And Girls

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Chicago

City of God

City of Men

Congo

Cracks*

Crisis*

Defiance

Don Jon

Downhill Racer

Election

Failure to Launch

Full Metal Jacket

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Gasoline Alley

Girl, Interrupted

Glory

Go

Hamburger Hill

Hit & Run

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number 2

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jarhead

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Limitless*

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Machete Kills*

Major League

Mud

Pet Sematary (2019)

Rules of Engagement

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Set It Off: Director’s Cut

Side Effects*

Sleepless*

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stardust

Staten Island Summer

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Book of Henry

The Fighter

The Gunman*

The Killer Inside Me*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Patriot

The Presidio

The Quiet American

The Survivalist*

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

Titanic

Training Day

World Trade Center

Zero Dark Thirty

July 2

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues special

July 8

White Famous (season 1)

July 10

Big Brother (season 27)

The Great Debaters*

July 13

Alone in Berlin*

July 16

The Challenge: All Stars (season 5)

Max and the Midknights (season 1)

July 23

RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 17)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (season 16)

July 30

CMT Live – Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only