'Too Hot to Handle': What Netflix Fans Are Saying About the Steamy New Reality Show
Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is ready to become your new obsession. Too Hot to Handle, which was released on the streaming service on Friday, is a dating series with a major caveat — there is no physical intimacy allowed during the contestants' stay in the retreat. Contestants have the potential to earn $100,000 following their stay, but if they do get hot the heavy, they risk losing a portion of the cash prize. Considering how wild the premise is, viewers, naturally, took to the show as soon as it hit the streaming service. And based on the reactions from fans, the show is already an instant, drama-filled hit.
Too Hot to Handle isn't just a dating show, it's a social experiment. Additionally, one of the focal points of the show was on the contestants' personal growth throughout their stay, whether they formed romantic connections or not. During their time on the retreat, the contestants received advice (and notifications about broken rules) from an Amazon Alexa-esque device called Lana, which is voiced by Desiree Burch. In an interview with OprahMag.com, show developer and creative director Laura Gibson even called Lana the contestants' "love guru," as she can frequently be seen sharing suggestions for how those in the retreat can form deeper, more meaningful connections with those around them.
Like Love is Blind before it, viewers were instantly drawn in to the unique concept behind Too Hot to Handle. And, of course, fans couldn't help but express their opinions over the steamy antics in Netflix's latest wild reality show.
Ridiculous & Amazing
Too hot to handle is literally the dumbest show with most ridiculous concept, but I absolutely loved it and finished it in a day😭— Caroline O'Connor💛 (@carolineniamh) April 19, 2020
Can't Look Away
"Too Hot to Handle" is utterly ridiculous, basically parody, and I can't stop watching.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) April 19, 2020
It's A Must-Watch
I’m begging each and every one of you to watch Too Hot to Handle on Netflix please you will all thank me later— Sofa Imran (@notsafaimran) April 19, 2020
So Wild It's Good?
Me: Too Hot To Handle on Netflix is a mess, a trainwreck, a stupid show.
Also Me: proceed to watch the whole season in 1 day #TooHotTooHandle pic.twitter.com/Yjmu2Q4rU5— Farra Tamam (@farraTamam) April 18, 2020
Thoughts On The Concept?
I can’t believe these people on #TooHotTooHandle are struggling to not kiss/have sex for 100k??? With people they barely know??? I’d literally just spend a month like pic.twitter.com/0tkaWIwlDc— EC (@emcwx) April 18, 2020
Getting Invested In Lana's Rules
#TooHotTooHandle I’m getting mad at these people like this is my money that’s being played with 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Y0rkKxkj90— ✰ ☆ ✰ ✰ ☆ ✰ (@lostinlalalandd) April 18, 2020
Fans Can Relate
Me after watching 'Too Hot to Handle' in one sitting:#toohottohandle#Toohottohandlenetflix pic.twitter.com/0auqfev8S8— Karylin! 🍾 (@KARYLiiN6) April 18, 2020
Watched It All
I scoffed through everything but i really sat here and watched every single episode of too hot to handle pic.twitter.com/ABtVoBcwTk— new leaf, new page, new pant. (@edo_a_) April 18, 2020