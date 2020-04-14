'Ozark' Season 3: What Fans Are Saying

Netflix debuted Season 3 of the hit crime drama Ozark on March 27, and it had had a lot of fans talking on social media. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as husband and wife Marty and Wendy Byrde, who have to move their family form Chicago to Osage Beach, Missouri, after getting in too deep with a Mexican drug cartel. However, this only leads the couple to getting tangled up with local criminals in their new community.

Added to the cast for Season 3 is former Power actor Joseph Sikora, who previously spoke to PopCulture.com about the new role. "I'll be in between five to seven episodes and it's a cool storyline," he said. "You know, the guy is just, I would say that he's just more... The circumstances for him are even more unfortunate for Tommy," Sikora added, comparing the character — Frank Cosgrove Jr. — to his very memorable role on Power. "He's a far more pathetic character, as most of the characters on Ozark maybe except for Wendy really are in so many ways, so it just is a totally different world and he's a totally different character."

"I can say that there's only one similarity between the characters, and I will say that they both like muscle cars, but other than that, they're miles apart," Sikora then said. Now that Ozark fans have had time to stream the entire new season, many are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on it. "Ozark might be the best written show I’ve ever watched... Perfect characters, perfect acting ALL that," one tweeted. Scroll down to see more reactions.