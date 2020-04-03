Netflix is stocking its library full of new titles just in time for the weekend! Beginning on Friday, the streaming giant will add a total of seven new titles to its ever-expanding streaming content catalogue. The new additions, five of which are Netflix originals, include the return of a fan-favorite series, a brand-new comedy, and even a new addition to Netflix's family-oriented content. Thankfully, the new additions don’t come with much loss. This week, as the streamer stocks the new titles, it will only be getting rid of one. On Saturday, Season 1 of American Odyssey will be departing the platform, meaning the subscribers should get a final binge in before it’s gone for good. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Coffee & Kareem' Netflix's newest comedy, Coffee & Kareem, is making its way to the streaming library on Friday, April 3. From director Michael Dowse, the film follows a police officer named James Coffee, whose budding relationship with Vanessa Manning is going well, aside from the fact that her 12-year-old son Kareem doesn’t like him. In the midst of plotting their break-up, hiring criminal fugitives to scare James away for good, Kareem exposes a secret network of criminal activity and inadvertently makes his family a target, forcing him to team up with James for a dangerous chase across Detroit. Coffee & Kareem stars Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and David Alan Grier.

'La casa de papel: Part 4' Just months after debuting its third season, Netflix's Spanish-language original series La Casa De Papel is returning for Season 4. Created by Álex Pina, this Spanish heist television series centers around a criminal mastermind, who goes by "The Professor," and his plan to pull of the biggest heist in recorded history. He recruits eight people to him carry out the mission, with plans to enter the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid and print billions of dollars. Set to debut on Friday, April 3, the fourth season will see even more lives on the line as the Professor's plans begin to unravel. La Casa de Papel stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

'Money Heist: The Phenomenon' Fans of La Casa de Papel are getting a treat, as Netflix is releasing a special film to coincide with the Season 4 premiere. Set to debut on Friday, Money Heist: The Phenomenon is a documentary that explored why and how their series sparked a worldwide fandom and the wave of enthusiasm felt around the globe for a lovable group of thieves and their professor. The film will reportedly feature intreviews with the show’s creator, Álex Pina, and director Jesús Colmenar, as well as much of the cast, including Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente or Esther Acebo, according to MEAWW.

'Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy' Lucky and her friends are starting a new chapter in Netflix's newest addition to its family-oriented animated content, Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy. Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and a spinoff of Netflix's animated series Spirit Riding Free, the new series will see Lucky and her friends leaving Miradero behind as they venture on to the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

'StarBeam' Making sure that even the youngest of subscribers has something to watch, Netflix is adding its latest addition to the family library on Friday. StarBeam, an animated series, follows 8-year-old Zoey, who, while ready to tackle second grade, also finds herself transforming into StarBeam, the speediest, most powerful, and most enthusiastic kid-sized superhero, when danger beckons.

What else is being added this weekend? Along with the five titles mentioned above, two others will be joining Netflix's ever-expanding catalogue of streaming content this weekend. Avail. 4/4/20:

Angel Has Fallen Avail. 4/5/20:

The Killing of a Sacred Deer