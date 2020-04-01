'Tiger King': Carole Baskin Supporters Defend Big Cat Rescue, Slam Netflix Series

Fans are coming to the defense of Carole Baskin and her non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue following the debut of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. In a video shared by the rescue just days after the seven-part docueries' debut, Baskin's husband, Howard Baskin, blasted the documentary's "deception" in its portrayal of the sanctuary and his wife, prompting a number of people to voice their support. "Five years ago, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin approached us saying they wanted to make the Blackfish of big cats in captivity to expose the abuse in captivity that’s associated with the cub petting schemes and how these animals live in roadside zoos after they're too big to pet," Howard explained. "We have turned down numerous people who came to us wanting to film because we did not think they were going to do something meaningful, we thought they just wanted to do something sensational, and we didn’t want to be part of it." Howard went on to say that after "doing a little homework" on the producers and discovering Goode had a turtle sanctuary while being presented a resume from Chaiklin showing that someone else working on the series had worked on the documentary The Cove, he and his wife "trusted" the producers when they said their documentary "was going to be a meaningful piece of work that was going to be designed to expose the abuse that these poor cubs endured." Of course, as viewers of the series know, that is not the series that Tiger King turned out to be. Debuting on the platform in mid-March, the series instead focused on the feud between Baskin and Joe Exotic, with one episode focusing on the disappearance of Baskin's second husband, Don Lewis. According to her and Howard, the series is "sensationalized" and paints an unjust portrayal of herself and her rescue. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Big Cat Rescue.

"As someone trying to get into zookeeping, I'm appalled by the public reaction to Tiger King," wrote one person. "You can tell this isn't real to most people, they're just treating it like fandom or tabloid drama. I have enormous respect for the work done at Big Cat Rescue, I know it isn't easy running a nonprofit, especially in these times." "Hello everyone at Big Cat Rescue. Thank you for all you do for these beautiful animals," commented a second supporter. "I am so sorry for what you are going through - I saw the Netflix documentary and I had no idea that roadside zoos were even an issue like this." "Big Cat Rescue is not a roadside attraction that abuses animals, as the docu-drama clearly wanted us to think. It's an internationally known and GFAS accredited massive forever-home rescue facility with federal regulations to adhere to and inspections to pass,' added somebody else. "It's important that this is known because the welfare of so many rescued wild cats depends on BCR. They have video logs dating back almost a decade on the Big Cat Rescue channel where you get quite the view into their system. Even PETA didn't condemn Carole Baskins or BCR following the release of the series, but rather continue to define her as an animal rights activist and BCR as a true sanctuary."

"What you guys are doing is incredibly important and the way the Netflix documentary portrayed your sanctuary was deceitful and despicable," agreed another. "Keep doing what you’re doing and ignore the hateful comments." "I'm so sorry this happened to you. You were the only sane part of the documentary," added one person. "Don't let what has happened get to you because you change it and it'll only make you unhealthy. Keep up your work that you love and focus on that." "Can't believe how horribly you've been and are being treated," shared somebody else. "We're big fans of your rescue and all the hard work you do. Stay strong during this hellish time! I'm not even going to watch the series. yuck!"

"You have my support sir," added another fan. "I literally just finished watching tiger king. I hope the storm is over for you and your wife soon." "I will NEVER watch that godawful show on Netflix!!!" commented somebody else. "I LOVE YOU & what you do for all big kitties!! Thank you, stay strong, & stay safe!" "I'm sorry for your experience. After watching the documentary, you are the only sanctuary I would consider going too and I do think that was very clear," wrote one person. "Joe and Doc and the others were clearly the animal abusers that needed to be stopped. I'm sorry your personal life got involved but it made for good TV and perhaps it wouldn't have the success that it is having now. The message of protecting the cats from people like Joe and Doc have reached far now."

"Much love to your organisation for the amazing efforts you make to end this horrid trade," applauded another. "PS - thank you for calling out the lip syncing. No one in their right mind would believe for one second that that was him!" "I visited Big Cat Rescue last year and I could see the care and dedication they have for all of the animals there," added one person. 'I watched a few episodes of Tiger King and was appalled how they portrayed Carole and the sanctuary. You and your team are amazing and selfless and they have my full support." "I just want to express my support during this time," commented another. "I'm sorry you’ve been lied to in such an incredible way. Praying for relief for your family!"

"God Bless you both and Big Cat Rescue," wrote somebody else. "I am sorry about how the documentary went. Honestly anyone who believes Joe Exotic who is a drug user, conspirator to murder, and animal and human rights abuser, themselves are who's to blame." "I respect Howard. I don’t like these tigers in cages at all. But, Out of all the sanctuaries/private zoo's big cat rescue have great standards, great volunteers, and a good life for these tigers as they cannot be released back into the wild again," added another supporter. "Anything personal aside, hurting Carole and Howard financially will in turn hurt these tigers in getting the proper care that they need." "No need to explain anything," assured one person. "Big Cat Rescue's work for the cats over the years speaks for itself. You have my respect and support forever."

"I've been watching BCR videos for many years and it’s so sad to see the portrayal of you guys on the documentary," commented one. 'I'm so sad to hear and see of the hate you guys are receiving from this. Like all things, this negativity will hopefully pass. Wishing you guys all the best! Don't let the hate dictate your lives." "I knew about big cat rescue before but not about the lovely people behind it till I watched the documentary," added another. "It is obvious they were trying to paint some sort of moral equivalence between joe and Carol for the sake of a cheap sensationalist storyline. But those who care about animal rights know what's right is right. Much love and support from a fellow Floridian and cat lover xoxo." "My heart is with you at Big Cat rescue!!!' shared somebody else. "Thank you for sharing this personal message... we know you are honest and authentic and have nothing but love for the cats under your care."