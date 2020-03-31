Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

This week, Netflix will be saying goodbye to March and hello to April by stocking its streaming library with dozens of new additions. Beginning on Monday and continuing through Friday, leading into another new round of additions on the weekend, the streamer will be expanding its content catalogue with the addition of 52 new titles. Of the dozens of new titles slated to be added to the streaming library, 10 of them are Netflix original movies and series. Those originals include the returns of a hilarious series all about baking fails as well as a popular Spanish-language original. The additions also include a number of brand-new debuts. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show ' Netflix is stocking yet another comedy sketch show in its library with the Wednesday, April 1 debut of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show. The six-part series, produced by Avalon Television, is described as being "hilarious" and "satire-packed" and follows "insane original characters who inhabit the landscape of all the content we love to consume and make fun of," such as bizarre exercise plans, over-simplified DIY shows, and reality TV at both its best and worst. Shlesinger stars and serves as executive producer alongside Kim Gamble, Kara Baker, David Martin, Richard Allen-Turner, and Jon Thoday. The series is diected by Laura Murphy.

'Nailed It!: Season 4' Netflix is serving up even more hilarious baking fails with the fourth season of its popular series Nailed It! The hilariously relatable series sees amateur bakers competing to re-create elaborate deserts and pastries to epic failure in an effort to win the golden chef's hat, a grand cash prize of $10,000, and bragging rights. Season 4, which is set to debut on Wednesday and will see the return of host Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres as judge, will mark a number of firsts, including kids in the kitchen and fun with liquid nitrogen. Guest judges this season will include Adam Scott, Fortune Feimster, Gabby Douglas, and more.

'Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 Netflix is kicking off the second season of its soccer documentary series Sunderland 'Til I Die on Wednesday. After focusing on the 2017/18 season Sunderland FC, which saw the team relegated from the Championship and under new ownership, Season 2 of the sports documentary series will focus on the 2018/19 season and Sunderland’s rebuilding efforts in the third tier of English football. The series' sophomore run will consist of six episodes.

'La casa de papel: Part 4' Just months after debuting its third season, Netflix’s Spanish-language original series La Casa De Papel is returning for Season 4. Created by Álex Pina, this Spanish heist television series centers around a criminal mastermind, who goes by "The Professor," and his plan to pull of the biggest heist in recorded history. He recruits eight people to him carry out the mission, with plans to enter the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid and print billions of dollars. Set to debut on Friday, April 3, the fourth season will see even more lives on the line as the Professor’s plans begin to unravel. La Casa de Papel stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

'Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy' Lucky and her friends are starting a new chapter in Netflix's newest addition to its family-oriented animated content, Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy. Based on the 2002 Oscar-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and a spinoff of Netflix's animated series Spirit Riding Free, the new series will see Lucky and her friends leaving Miradero behind as they venture on to the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy is set to be added to the streaming library on Friday.

What else is being added this week? Given that this week marks the start of a new month, it comes as no surprise that Netflix's streaming library is growing by the dozens. Along with the five titles mentioned above, subscribers will be treated to an additional 47 titles. Avail. 4/1/20:

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God's Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim's Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly's Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling Avail. 4/2/20:

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll Avail. 4/3/20:

Coffee & Kareem – NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: The Phenomenon – NETFLIX FILM

StarBeam – NETFLIX FAMILY