'Tiger King' Fans Stunned After Photos Surface of Carole Baskin With Britney Spears at 2002 VMAs

As if the tale behind Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness couldn't get anymore bizarre, social media has been left shocked after discovering that Carole Baskin once attended the VMA's alongside Britney Spears. In resurfaced photos from the 2002 event, Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Citrus Park, Florida and was the subject of the murder-for-hire plot that landed Joe Exotic in jail, was spotted sitting next to Spears. In the photos, the woman in question is seen wearing none other than a leopard-print ensemble, though some social media users have cast doubt on it truly being Baskin.

can we talk about how carole baskin was sitting next to britney spears at the 2002 VMAs pic.twitter.com/JYYk7G0let — 💎 (@heidiwood_) March 30, 2020

Making the twist even more shocking is the fact that just a year prior, the documentary's other star, Doc Antle, took to stage at the 2001 VMA's for Spear’s now iconic I’m a Slave 4 U performance. The performance had been accompanied by a number of animals, including a tiger. In the docuseries, Antle had mentioned that he had provided his services to a number of music videos and performances.

