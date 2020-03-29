Due to the ongoing health crisis concerning the coronavirus, many shows have been forced to halt their productions. According to What's On Netflix, one of the many shows that has postponed production is GLOW, which was scheduled to film its fourth and final season this year. While a release date for its fourth season has not yet been revealed, given that production has been postponed, it's possible that fans will be in for an even longer wait to see how the series wraps up.

The publication reported that filming for GLOW was set to take place between Feb. 18 to May 27. However, production on the show, which films in Los Angeles, has subsequently been postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since filming has been postponed, What's On Netflix has posited that Season 4 of GLOW may not premiere until sometime in 2021. Based on posts from stars of the show, the cast was already back in action before production was shut down.

On Feb. 27, Kate Nash posted a video from a training session for the series, which follows the lives of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Additionally, star Alison Brie took to Instagram on Feb. 19 to give fans a sneak peek at their wrestling ring, captioning a photo of it with, "Home sweet Glow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:19am PST

Of course, GLOW is far from the only project that has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. Fellow Netflix production Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, has suspended filming amidst this unprecedented health pandemic. In a touching message to his cast and crew, Johnson explained that production on the film would be suspended in order to allow for those involved in the project to get back home to their families during this crisis.

"We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks," Johnson wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of his speech to the cast and crew. "It’s my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families."

"Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly. We’ll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses," he continued. "We’re a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us. Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let’s protect one another. We’re all in this - together."