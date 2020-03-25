Netflix Outage in US Sparks Vibrant Response From Social Media

Netflix went down in places all over the world on Wednesday, throwing a wrench into many people's coronavirus self-isolation plans. The tracking site DownDetector showed widespread reports of Netflix outages on Wednesday, particularly in the U.S. With tensions already running high, many panicked viewers vented their frustration on social media.

The internet is a crowded place these days, as thousands of people all over the world are wiling away the coronavirus pandemic online. Some companies have already begun reaction to the increased web traffic, such as YouTube's move to make all videos default to SD, saving bandwidth. On Wednesday, some kind of issue put Netflix down for the count for some, causing an outburst of fear on social media.

Users rushed to Twitter to ask if others were having problems with Netflix like they were. Some were outraged, feeling that this was the last straw in a moment of chaos. Others took the news more easily, trusting that it would pass.

Here is a look at what Twitter had to say when Netflix went down on Wednesday.