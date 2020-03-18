'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' Ending at Netflix, and Fans Are Pretty Bummed

On Tuesday, Noelle Stevenson, the showrunner of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, announced some big news to fans regarding the show's future. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stevenson related that the upcoming season of the series, Season 5, would be the show's last. While this news came as a shock to many of the show's dedicated fans, those involved in the series knew ahead of time that it would be ending after 52 episodes.

"It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen," Stevenson told the publication regarding the end of the series. “The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

Even though this was the show's plan all along, that doesn't mean that fans aren't still shocked and saddened over the news that She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to an end.