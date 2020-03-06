Netflix Cancels 'AJ and the Queen' After 1 Season and Fans Are Fired Up

RuPaul recently announced that Netflix has canceled AJ and the Queen after only one season, and fans of the show are really fired up over it. Taking to Twitter, RuPaul shared the news, revealing that the show would not return for Season 2. Fans have since been lashing out over the show's cancellation, with one tweeting, "This is really disappointing. It was a very entertaining series and left a big cliffhanger at the end. How will we ever know what happens?!"

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

"Gutted! I loved this show, was so looking forward to see what happened next, bad decision Netflix!" someone else exclaimed, while another fan wrote, "What?!!!? This is a travesty!! We need a petition, a protest, anything.... We need more Aj and the Queen!!!!!"

