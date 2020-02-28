Netflix is saying goodbye to February and hello to March with a list of fresh new content headed to the streaming library this weekend. As the world prepares to welcome spring in just a few short weeks, the streaming giant will be freshening up its content offerings, adding a total of 44 new titles this weekend. Spanning a number of genres and including both Netflix originals and licensed content, the newly-expanded catalogue of content will include the debut of a highly-anticipated novel-to-screen adaptation, some animated fun for the youngest subscribers, and a bit of a culinary adventure. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'All the Bright Places' Jennifer Niven's internationally bestselling novel All the Bright Places is finally coming to the small screen in Netflix’s adaptation. The film stars Elle Fanning as Violet Markey, a popular teen who suffers from survivor's guilt following her sister’s death, and Justice Smith as Theodore Finch, who obsession with death as he battles mental illness has seen him labeled as a freak by his peers. After meeting, their lives are changed forever and they form an unending bond as they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, slowly learning that “even the smallest places and moments can mean something.” Set to debut on the streamer on Friday, Feb. 28, the film is directed by Brett Haley and co-written by Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter Liz Hannah.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2' If the recent Daytona 500 race didn't give you enough of life in the fast lane, Netflix is here to save the day with the premiere of Season 2 of its original series Formula 1: Drive to Survive. The gripping, high octane, 10-part series offers an up close look at the fast-paced sport, both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Immersing viewers inside the cockpits, the paddock, and the lives of the key players in Formula 1, Season 1 covered the 2018 Formula One World Championship and introduced viewers to the world’s fastest drivers, team principals and owners, as well as Formula 1’s own management team. Season 2 will offer fans more behind-the-scenes footage with insights from those on all 10 teams.

'Queen Sono' On Friday, the streamer will be stocking its first African original series, drama series Queen Sono. Starring veteran South African actress Pearl Thusi, the series follows A hard-partying African female spy who, assisted by her cohorts from a covert peacekeeping organization, must use her lethal skills to keep the continent safe from terror while also dealing with her own personal struggles. According to Variety, the series is created by comedian-turned-director Kagiso Lediga and is executive produced by Tamsin Andersson.

'Restaurants on the Edge' Netflix is bringing its latest culinary adventure, Restaurants on the Edge, to the platform on Friday. The 13-part, hour-long series follows chef Dennis Prescott, designer Karin Bohn, and restaurateur Nick Liberato as they travel the world turning failing waterfront restaurants into destinations connected to their community, and worthy of their jaw-dropping locations. The series was filmed across multiple locations, including Hawaii, Slovenia, and Muskoka, Canada.

'Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2' Season 2 of Go! Go! Cory Carson is driving its way into Netflix on Sunday, March 1. The series first premiered in January of this year and followed kid car Cory Carson and his winding adventures in Bumperson Hills. Season 2 set to race off with driveway dance parties, birthday treasure hunts, and a visit to the doctor to fix a flat tire. Executive produced by Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, and Tone Thyne, the series is voiced by Alan C. Lim, Paul Killam, and Maisie Benson.

What else is being added this weekend? Given that this weekend marks that start of a new month, it comes as no surprise that Netflix will be dropping a massive list of fresh content. Along with the five titles mentioned above, 39 others will be added to the streaming library as well. Avail. 2/28/20:

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita – NETFLIX FILM

Unstoppable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/29/20:

Jerry Maguire Avail. 3/1/20:

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas