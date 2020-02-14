'Real Bros of Simi Valley' Co-Creator Christian A. Pierce Calls Season 3 of Facebook Watch Comedy 'Bigger and Better' (Exclusive)

Season 3 of The Real Bros of Simi Valley makes its debut today on Facebook Watch, and series co-creator Christian A. Pierce recently commented on the new episodes, sharing how they're a lot "bigger and better" than before. While in conversation with PopCulture.com, Pierce admitted how fans "out on the street" ask him what they can expect from Season 3 of the satire. Sharing that it's "more dramatic," Pierce is definitely not kidding.

"We took it to a whole 'nother level," Pierce told PopCulture.com. "There's more heartbreak, more romance. The bros get international this season, which is very rare cause these bros are from Simi. He goes on to add how taking the crew out of the country was a "big deal" too.

However, Pierce reminds fans that just because the bros get away from Simi Valley, doesn't mean they're changing. "It's still very much the same Bros," he said. "We're taking their stories to new Heights and the stakes are much higher this season. There's a couple pretty big twists that I won't spoil, but I don't think the audience is going to see it coming."

The Real Bros of Simi Valley is a brilliant parody of reality shows like the Real Housewives franchise, but rather than following the lives of the excessively affluent, the series features a group of lovably clueless friends from Simi Valley, California. (Episode 1 can be streamed below.)

Pierce created the show with his friend and longtime writing partner, Jimmy Tatro (Modern Family, American Vandal). The pair shot Season 1 of Real Bros on their own and uploaded the episodes to Tatro's YouTube channel, LifeAccordingToJimmy.

The series also stars Tatro, Tanner Petulla, Nick Colletti, and Cody Ko. Other cast members include Colleen Donovan, Maddy Whitby, Peter Gilroy, Monette Moio, Monica Joy Sherer, Eric Walbridge. Pierce also appears in the series portraying Aldis, Wade's (Ko) roommate at Moorpark community college.

For Season 2, Real Bros moved to Facebook Watch, a transition that Pierce says gave them more freedom.

"Before with YouTube, it was like if we wanted to do like a crazier or a more intense sketch or use a stunt, we would lose a lot of money and time trying to make it happen," he said. "And it was like not always recouped back."

"There's jokes that we've been saving for years that we haven't been able to produce because we didn't have the means to do it," Pierce added. "Facebook have our back now and knowing that we can literally open up our old sketchbooks and bring these jokes to life now is just so much fun and it's so liberating and it's feels so good to see people laugh at these jokes we've been cooking for years."

Season 3 of The Real Bros of Simi Valley debuts today — Valentine's Day — on Facebook Watch, with Episode 1 streaming right now.