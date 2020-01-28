Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is closing out January with a wave of new content. This week, the streaming giant will be adding 18 new titles spanning movies, TV series, and Netflix original series and films. Covering a number of genres, the new additions, which join dozens more made throughout the month, mean that there is a little bit of something new for every subscriber’s interest. With 12 of the 18 additions set to be Netflix originals, the streaming giant is keeping up with reports that it will spend $17.3 billion this year in content, which is up from $15.3 billion in 2019, according to Variety. That large sum comes as the streaming wars heat up with the November launch of Disney+ and the upcoming spring launch of Peacock. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Queer Eye's Tan France and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung are joining forces for Netflix's newest reality TV series, Next In Fashion. Set to debut on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Jan. 29, the high-stakes competition series sees 18 designers potted against one another as they compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion, a $250,000 prize, and the opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. Competitors face challenges "centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses." Contestants include Adolfo Sanchez, Claire Davis, Angel Chen, Minju Kim, Ashton Hirota, Marco Morante, Charles Lu, Angelo Cruciani, Daniel Fletcher, Carli Pearson, Hayley Scanlan, Julian Woodhouse, Isaac Saqib, Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez, Kianga "KiKi" Peterson, Farai Simoyi-Agbede, Lorena Saravia Butcher and Narresh Kukreja.

Netflix is inviting subscribers to join them for a night under the stars in its new six-part nature documentary Night on Earth. From the award-winning producers of Planet Earth II, Life, and Blue Planet, and following on the success of the David Attenborough-narrated series Our Planet, the Netflix original series shows the world after the sun goes down and nature awakens. Using new technology, including infrared and underwater filming techniques, Night on Earth "reveals wonders of the planet in a completely new light." Over the course of six episodes, viewers will explore five different habitats at night before following wildlife across the world on a single night in the final episode.

Seven strangers will leave Japan all in the name of love in the new Netflix original series Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey. Slated for a Thursday, Jan. 30 debut, the third installment of the reality dating show will find four men and three women leaving their homes in Japan, boarding the pink "Love Wagon," and embarking on a journey through Africa together in the hopes of finding love and returning home to Japan with the new apple of their eye. Along the way, they will face challenges and adventure.

Netflix is taking subscribers back into the eternal fight between good and evil among devils and angels in the Season 2 debut of the original series Diablero. Set in the streets of Mexico, the series centers around Father Ramiro Ventura, a priest who finds himself seeking the aid of legendary "diablero" or demon hunter Elvis Infante. The duo teams up with Nancy, a modern day superhero, to live in a constant battle between two worlds that "exists within and sets in motion a series of events that could determine the fate of mankind," trapping and selling demons, fallen angels, and otherworldly creatures in a black market along the way. Season 2, slated for a Friday, Jan. 31 release, will see the world still filled with demons and Elvis Infante continuing to fight them.

Come Friday, Netflix subscribers will have another true crime documentary to add to their must watch lists with the Season 2 premiere of I am Killer. A collaboration between Netflix, A+E Networks U.K., and Sky Vision Productions, the British docuseries sees death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving firsthand accounts of their crimes. According to Deadline, Season 2 will female inmates and will also explore themes of repentance and redemption, issues that became the topic of debate following the series' debut in 2018.

What Else Is Being Added This Week? Netflix is certainty closing out the first month of 2020 strong. Along with the five titles mention above, the streamer will be stocking an additional 13 titles in the streaming library by week's end. Avail. 1/27/20:

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends Avail. 1/28/20:

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/29/20:

Frères Ennemis – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 1/29/20:

Omniscient – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/30/20:

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 1/31/20:

37 Seconds – NETFLIX FILM

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Nera – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok – NETFLIX ORIGINAL