WWE Star Lana's Message Prior to Release Has Fans Chiming In

Lana was one of the six Superstars released from WWE on Wednesday, and her latest messages have fans showing their support. The release caught many fans off-guard as Lana was seen on Raw every week. And while she never won a championship during her time in WWE, Lana had a strong fanbase, which started when she was the manager of her husband Rusev.

"Be who you are and say what you feel, because in the end those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter," Lana wrote on Twitter the day before her release from WWE. It's not clear as to what that means, but it's possible she could have known a release was coming.

Lana, 36, started her WWE career in 2013 as a manager. She then began competing in 2016 and was recently teamed up with Naomi, a two-time winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lana and Naomi competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship but came up short. Now that Lana is no longer a part of WWE, will she join her husband (who goes by Miro) at AEW? Could we see her in more films since she's been featured in Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2 and Cosmic Sun? Here's a look at fans reacting to Lana's message.