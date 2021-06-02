WWE Star Lana's Message Prior to Release Has Fans Chiming In
Lana was one of the six Superstars released from WWE on Wednesday, and her latest messages have fans showing their support. The release caught many fans off-guard as Lana was seen on Raw every week. And while she never won a championship during her time in WWE, Lana had a strong fanbase, which started when she was the manager of her husband Rusev.
"Be who you are and say what you feel, because in the end those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter," Lana wrote on Twitter the day before her release from WWE. It's not clear as to what that means, but it's possible she could have known a release was coming.
Lana, 36, started her WWE career in 2013 as a manager. She then began competing in 2016 and was recently teamed up with Naomi, a two-time winner of the SmackDown Women's Championship. Lana and Naomi competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship but came up short. Now that Lana is no longer a part of WWE, will she join her husband (who goes by Miro) at AEW? Could we see her in more films since she's been featured in Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2 and Cosmic Sun? Here's a look at fans reacting to Lana's message.
Be who you are and say what you feel, because in the end those who matter don’t mind and those who mind don’t matter.— CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 1, 2021
One fan wrote: "Thank you for everything Lana. You we're amazing, Shame that wwe released you when you and Naomi were going for the tag titles and were doing amazing."
You know who's waiting for you. You two together could be a dynamic and dangerous heel tandem! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EYBrtwIOY— J. W. Jones (@JJones967) June 2, 2021
Another fan added: "To see how far you've come and improved over the past year has been nothing short of amazing. Please keep going because you're only going to get better and better! Thank you 'Lana!'"
Riott Squad never winning the— Daphne #WWE2K22 (@The_Starstruck) June 2, 2021
tag team titles..... And also now
Liv is all alone.. Lana truly loved
WWE and for what..? Oh lord...
F this company already. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2FoFUvmqqa
"This group of releases for some reason has hit me the hardest & made me see how much more of a 'business"' this is than fun," one fan wrote. "It's bothering me greatly and I'm hoping to still enjoy wrestling with the same passion again. All six of these people embody the love & dedication we do."
Y’all put Lana through a table 10 times for what? @WWE @TripleH @StephMcMahon @VinceMcMahon pic.twitter.com/hMqhbItOxA— Vindictive (@TheVindictive) June 2, 2021
"The progress you've made in improving your in ring work has been inspirational," a Twitter user stated. "You're a great and energetic talent and I'm sure you'll land on your feet."
A star wherever you’ll land @LanaWWE ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dt5PXJmjJG— 🌻 (@k2mella) June 2, 2021
A social media user wrote: "Will greatly miss seeing you on WWE, but you're incredibly talented and I'm confident you will succeed in whatever you do next."
Lana has improved in the ring and her character so much, worked her ass off to show the world what she's made of and I can't believe she has been released. I love you so much Lana, keep working and keep fighting because you're a star!! @LanaWWE ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/r983ec90Rz— Janney 💃🙎 (@Becksjane26) June 2, 2021
"I want to see you and Adam show up on AEW like the way Scott Hall and Kevin Nash did on WCW," one fan admitted. "Throw some miro in there... Some omega... It's gonna be wild."
WWE women’s tag team division has now lost two teams following today’s releases:
- The Riott Squad— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) June 2, 2021
- Lana / Naomi pic.twitter.com/GKGSwIqckk
And this fan thinks WWE will regret releasing Lana. The person wrote: "WWE made a huge mistake letting you go. I hope you go to AEW and get to be reunited with Miro."