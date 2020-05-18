Shad Gaspard, a former WWE Superstar, is reported missing after getting caught in a strong rip tide at Venice Beach on Sunday while swimming with his 10-year old son, according to TMZ. Gaspard and his son were among a group of swimmers that got caught in a rip current, which led to lifeguards pulling everyone out. Gaspard's son was rescued, but officials are still searching for the 39-year old pro wrestler.

TMZ also reported that drivers scouted the area and helicopters were also used to search for Gaspard. One witness told TMZ when lifeguards went to rescue the swimmers caught in the rip tide, Gaspard said to save his son first.

Gaspard is known for his time in WWE where he teamed up with JTG to form Cryme Tyme. He made his WWE debut in 2006 and left the company in 2010. This story is developing.