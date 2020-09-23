WWE: Road Warrior Hawk Dead at 60, and Fans Are Stunned
WWE fans were shocked to hear about the death of Joe Laurinaitis, who was better known as Road Warrior Animal. Laurinaitis died at the age of 60, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. He was one-half of the Hall of Fame Tag team The Road Warriors, also known as the Legion of Doom in WWE.
"One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk," WWE said in a statement. "Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors." Hawk, whose real name Michael Hegstrand died at the age of 46 back in 2003. Both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011
"Animal wasn’t the only member of his family to earn fame in athletics," WWE stated. "His brothers John and Marcus both enjoyed careers in the ring, competing as Johnny Ace and The Terminator, respectively, with John eventually becoming a WWE producer. Animal’s son James Laurinaitis played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2017." Here's a look at WWE fans reacting to the death of Road Warrior Animal.
I’ve often been asked ...
“Who is the greatest Tag Team of All Time?”
The answer has always been the same.
Rest in Power brother. 💪🏽
My sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Animal all around the world. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hQ2Av7xw1X— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2020
Reunited 🙏#RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/sg2yfuKXoE— Danny DeFleeto (@Tam_M98) September 23, 2020
The Road Warriors were so great at promos - such intensity#RIPAnimal
Via @JustRasslinSeptember 23, 2020
Just over 15 years ago, Animal dedicated his Tag Team Title win to his late partner Hawk 💔#RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/vu7Iw0D35r— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) September 23, 2020
Thank you @BenAxelrod for reminding me of the time Road Warrior Animal introduced the Buckeyes, including his son, James Laurinaitis aka “Lil Animal” #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/uLxVGJjQOE— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 23, 2020
This picture is breathtaking #RIPAnimal 💙😩 pic.twitter.com/7YvQwaMSTD— Spooky Kimberly🎃 (@imqueen_kimmy) September 23, 2020
Joe & James Laurinaitis #RIPAnimal
Condolences to the Laurinaitis family. pic.twitter.com/n5mBPEiVe8— McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 23, 2020
Without you, the road would not have been paved. #RIPAnimal #OhWhatARush pic.twitter.com/otsdFYerAG— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) September 23, 2020
That Road Warrior pop#RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/lob1revU30— On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) September 23, 2020
It’s been confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of 60 years old.
Horrible news. One of the all time greats and part of arguably the greatest tag team of all time.
Rest in Power Animal. #RIPAnimal #LOD #WWE pic.twitter.com/ihO0zHx9WP— Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 23, 2020
The legendary Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of 60 years old.
Animal was a part of arguably the greatest tag team of all-time The Road Warriors aka The Legion of Doom
My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.#RIPAnimal #RIPRoadWarriorAnimal pic.twitter.com/ng4FlCmSaH— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) September 23, 2020
Incredibly sad news.
RIP Road Warrior / Legion of Doom Animal - Joe Laurinaitis. 60 years young.
One of the greatest and most important tag teams in history. And one of the first things that made me want to watch wrestling.
Man this picture is just so sad now#RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/T4j6pQJlce— Garth (@TheGarthBerg) September 23, 2020
Can’t believe the news today of the passing of @RWAnimal Just over a month ago we finally met and what a pleasure it was. Thank you #ohwhatarush #RIPANIMAL pic.twitter.com/1se9SeRPdE— Vik_The_Spacelord (@VikTheSpacelord) September 23, 2020
I dare you to find a more metal entrance than Road Warriors entering to Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/56HRcRe1t0— Squared Circle Pit (@SquaredCirclPit) September 23, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of Road Warrior Animal. The Legion of Doom carved a revolutionary tag team legacy that will never be forgotten.#RIPAnimal #ohwhatarush pic.twitter.com/peHczkr3VC— OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) September 23, 2020
All four members of this legendary Survivor Series team have now passed away. My childhood continues to fade. 😔 #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/ylx9grtoWq— AJ (@AJStylesClash83) September 23, 2020
Without @RWAnimal and Hawk, there’d be no Butcher and The Blade. Rest in power Animal. I will be watching you fuck people up all day. #ripanimal— The Butcher Of Buffalo (@andycomplains) September 23, 2020
It’s always LOD 4 Life ! #RipAnimal #RipHawk pic.twitter.com/6Ax2dbweHL— 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 🇭🇹 (@TheGoodLife_32) September 23, 2020
Saddened to hear of Road Warrior Animal's passing. An iconic force as the sport emerged in its popularity on a worldwide level. Growing up, LOD hooked me on pro wrestling for life. I feel fortunate to have had the privilege of working with Joe at WWE. A good brother. #RIPAnimal— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) September 23, 2020
My condolences to @RWAnimal's family. Joe will be missed! So sorry. #RIPAnimal— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 23, 2020
Road Warrior Animal was an icon. A towering figure. The Legion of Doom forever shaped tag wrestling. Despite this legendary status, he was always a humble & gracious person to work with and he had a true passion for this business. #RIPAnimal— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) September 23, 2020