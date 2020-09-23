WWE: Road Warrior Hawk Dead at 60, and Fans Are Stunned

WWE fans were shocked to hear about the death of Joe Laurinaitis, who was better known as Road Warrior Animal. Laurinaitis died at the age of 60, and the cause of death has not been disclosed. He was one-half of the Hall of Fame Tag team The Road Warriors, also known as the Legion of Doom in WWE.

"One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent most of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk," WWE said in a statement. "Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors." Hawk, whose real name Michael Hegstrand died at the age of 46 back in 2003. Both were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011

"Animal wasn’t the only member of his family to earn fame in athletics," WWE stated. "His brothers John and Marcus both enjoyed careers in the ring, competing as Johnny Ace and The Terminator, respectively, with John eventually becoming a WWE producer. Animal’s son James Laurinaitis played eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2017." Here's a look at WWE fans reacting to the death of Road Warrior Animal.