WWE Legend Sunny's Controversial Legal History

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, whose real name is Tammy Lynn Sytch, is facing stiff charges after her latest arrest. According to reports, the former Diva faces charges of DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license, and seven counts of DUI causing damage to a person or property. She was released on bond after this arrest, the latest in a string of incidents, but that bond was revoked by a judge after she was labeled "a danger to the community" by prosecutors, according to TMZ. When wrestling fans saw this news, they reacted with frustration due to this being the latest in a long line of arrests. Sunny has faced several legal problems in the past decade, including a stretch where she was arrested five times in a four-week span. Many of these arrests also stemmed from alcohol consumption. Here is a brief rundown of her messy legal history.

2020 (Photo: WWE) Sunny was arrested once again on Monday, months after she exited jail. Officers pulled her over in Monmouth County, New Jersey on multiple charges. FOX News reports that the list includes: "eluding police officer," "operating a motor vehicle during second license suspension" and two counts of "contempt/violate domestic violence restraining order." The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office booked her into Monmouth County Correctional Institution without bond.

2019 (Photo: WWE) In February 2019, police officers in New Jersey stopped Sunny after she drove the wrong way down a one-way street. According to TMZ, she also ran a stop sign. When the police pulled her over, they saw an alcohol container and believed that she was intoxicated. They arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and later realized that she had two outstanding warrants. She later spent one year in jail.

2018 (Photo: WWE) Sunny was arrested three times at the beginning of 2018, once in January, once in February and again in March. She did not appear at multiple court dates and became a "fugitive of justice." Police eventually took her into custody in New Jersey in March. Sunny ultimately spent eight months in the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

2016 (Photo: WWE) In September 2016, Sunny was rushed to the hospital in Pennsylvania. Doctors discovered alcohol in her system, a violation of her parole from the three arrests in 2015. Officers arrested her once again, and she remained in jail until her release in February 2017. She also faced fines of $1,496.45.

2015 (Photo: WWE) Sunny ran afoul of authorities three times during May and June 2015. This includes an arrest at a Walmart. According to PWInsider, Sunny allegedly entered the parking lot of the store, hitting the curb and drawing the police's attention. Officers puller her over and had her undergo a field sobriety test. Sunny failed, and her blood-alcohol level was 0.253. Officers charged her with DUI, careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

2013 (Photo: Moses Robinson, Getty) Sunny spent 114 days in jail after being arrested a sixth time in 2013. She violated a court order after going to her ex-boyfriend's home in Branford once again. NBC Connecticut reported that she was held on a $100,000 bond after the latest arrest. Sunny's lawyer said after her release that all of the charges "have been dealt with."