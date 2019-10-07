WWE: Jeff Hardy Returns to Instagram After Arrest, Doesn’t Address Alleged DWI

WWE wrestler and one-half of the Hardy Boyz, Jeff Hardy, has made his return to Instagram following an arrest for allegedly driving while impaired. There was a certain expectation that this return to social media would be marked by a post talking about the arrest or a potential trip to rehab, but his fans were instead greeted by a musical performance.

Sunday, Hardy posted a clip on Instagram of him performing a song during his acoustic set at Carolina Uprising. He had previously teased an appearance at this concert on Instagram while explaining that he would be doing a meet and greet as well as performing some songs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“ThankYouSalisbury, NC!& ThankYouStaind 4 writing that song! . . !(:CarolinaUprising2019:),” Hardy wrote in the caption.

While there were certainly many fans of Hardy that reacted to the song, there were many more that wanted to send messages of support. The comments section on his Instagram post was filled with people calling for him to “download the Uber app” or simply saying that they hoped he is ok.

This sentiment has been growing in recent days as professional wrestling fans reacted to the news of Hardy’s latest arrest. When paired with the incident from July in which he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, the belief was that Hardy is heading down a troubling path. His fans don’t want to see this story end in a tragic manner, and they have been expressing that thought in multiple social media posts.

While there have been many asking for Hardy to get help, there are others that simply want to know when he will be making his return to the ring. Both Hardy brothers, Jeff and Matt, are under contract with the WWE but haven’t been active in recent months.

Matt technically walked away from the ring in 2018, but he made his return in April 2019 to help Jeff capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Although this championship was later vacated due to Jeff suffering a leg injury. While recovering, Hardy has been out of action, but he could ultimately take part in a future match.

For now, it appears that he will be playing some music, spending time with his family, and posting on social media while fans of the Hardy Boyz express their concerns for his safety in the comments.