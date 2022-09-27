World Series Champion to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A World Series Champion is calling it a career after 16 years in MLB. Kurt Suzuki, a catcher who currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels, recently told the Orange County Register that he plans to retire once the season comes to an end. Suzuki joined the Angels after spending the last two seasons with the Washington Nationals.

"I feel like it's time," Suzuki said. "I've had a great run, won a World Series, All-Star Game. Played 16 seasons. I've accomplished a lot of things I never would have dreamed of. I felt like it was time for the next chapter. My three kids, all they've known is baseball." Suzuki has seen limited action this season, playing in 49 games and posting a .175 batting average with four home runs and 14 RBIs. But his presence has made an impact on the young pitchers and catchers on the roster.

Congratulations to Kurt Suzuki on an amazing 16 years behind the plate‼️😇#AngelsLive | @Angels | @EricaLWeston | pic.twitter.com/myP5saCUy4 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) September 21, 2022

"He means a lot to this organization," Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. "He's been a great teammate here for a couple of years. He's not going to be away from baseball, I can tell you that. He's going to be a big part of it, whether he's doing the same thing I'm doing or in the front office. He's too good for this game."

Suzuki began his MLB career with Oakland Athletics and was with the team for nearly seven seasons before being traded to the Nationals. He was in Washington for a year before being traded back to the Athletics in August 2013 and then spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and back with the Nationals where he won a World Series in 2019. Suzuki was named an All-Star when he was with the Twins in 2014. During that season, Suzuki batted .288 with three home runs and 61 RBIs.

One reason Suzuki, 38, is retiring is his kids wanted him to stop playing baseball. "They used to be excited to watch me on TV," he said. "Now they want me at home. That's kind of when you know. I've said from the beginning, family is always first. That comes first no matter what. The game will tell you, but also your family will tell you."