Why Some People Hate Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes is 100% supportive of her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and she has seen the team win a lot over the last five years. And while most people like the couple and their growing family, there are some who are not a fan of Brittany for one big reason.

Brittany can be seen showing her support for her husband as she is constantly posting about the Chiefs' games on social media. And she does not hold back her emotions, which leads to some people being a little turned off by her. An example of this happened in January 2022 when the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller. Brittany was so excited that she opened a bottle of champagne and began spraying it all over the fans at Arrowhead stadium.

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

Fans had a lot to say about the incident on social media. "I'm not sure what isn't clicking with Brittany Mahomes," one person tweeted. "No one is mad she celebrated, no one is mad she sprayed champagne. People are mad because she sprayed the champagne from a HEATED SUIT on people in the freezing cold!!!!"

Another person wrote: "Ever notice the only negative publicity Patrick Mahomes receives ties back to his brother or fiancée? They have to start realizing their actions reflect back on him." When Brittany saw the comments, she fired back with her own tweet.

Chiefs must be stopped at all costspic.twitter.com/O7xeq2vzjo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 25, 2023

"I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week," she stated. After the champagne incident, it was reported that Patrick told Brittany and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, not to attend Chiefs games anymore because of the apparent drama they were causing. It was reported by Rich Ohrnberger, and Patrick had a simple response to it.

"Y'all just be making stuff up these days," Patrick tweeted at the time. Ohrnberger later deleted the tweet and said that he can verify the information that was sent to him, which led to him deleting the original tweet. When it's all said and done, Brittany's No. 1 focus is her family and will always have their back. She may have made some mistakes, but she is not going to apologize for the love she has for her husband and the Chiefs.