Super Bowl LV is here are fans can watch the game for free online. On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see who will be the champion of the 2020 NFL season. But before we can move forward to the 55th Super Bowl, we need to look back to the first edition of the big game. And that leads the question when was the first Super Bowl?

Super Bowl I was played on Jan. 5, 1967, and featured the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. However, it wasn't called the Super Bowl at the time, as its official name was the AFL-NFL World Championship, as mentioned by History.com. The game was played at the Memorial Stadium in Los Angeles, and the Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10.

The Packers were the Champions of the NFL while the Chiefs were the AFL, champions. The AFL was founded in 1960 and had nine teams when the first Super Bowl was played. The league lasted 10 seasons before merging with the NFL in 1970. The Chiefs were the most dominant team in the league as they won three league titles, including the last one in 1969.

The Chiefs came into the first Super Bowl as the heavy underdogs as the Packers were winners of four NFL titles in the last six years. Over 60 million people watch the game, which was a close battle in the game's early stages. The Packers led 14-10 at halftime but were able to take over in the second half. Elijah Pitts ran for two touchdowns while Bart Starr threw for one to lead the Packers over the Chiefs. Starr was named Super Bowl MVP and would win the award again next year when the Packers take down the Oakland Raiders.

According to the official gamebook from the NFL, the attendance for Super Bowl I was 63,036. The game's start time was 1:15 p.m. local time, and the duration of the game was a little over two and a half hours. The halftime show featured performances from the University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands. The first Super Bowl was televised on CBS and NBC, and according to Business Insider, the cost of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl was around $40,000.