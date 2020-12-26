Peek Inside Wayne Gretzky's $22.9M Sprawling California Mansion

Wayne Gretzky's California mansion is on the market this month. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the hockey legend has listed his sprawling California estate for $22.9 million. Gretzky and his wife, Janet, designed the home in 2002 but then sold it to Lenny Dykstra in 2007. After Dykstra trashed the home following his filing for bankruptcy, the Gretzky's repurchased the home for $14.9 million and turned it back into the home they designed 18 years ago.

Gretzky, 59, is known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers. Nicknamed "The Great One," Gretzky is the leading scorer in NHL history with more goals and assists than any other player. He's the only NHL player to score over 200 points in a season and reached that feat four times. He led the Oilers to four Stanley Cup trophies and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after he retired from the NHL in 1999.

"I went from being the Stanley Cup champion in Edmonton to playing in Los Angeles," Gretzky told NHL.com in 2008 when talking about being traded from the Oilers to the Kings. "It probably had been behind the scenes going on for three or four months; it was just one of those things that, at the end of the day, as I've always said, I miss the friends and people that I knew in Edmonton, but it was a great opportunity for me, it opened up a lot of doors in going to California." Here's a closer look at Gretzky's mansion.