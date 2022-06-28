Two Top NFL Running Backs to Fight in Boxing Match

Two of the best running backs in NFL history are preparing to meet each other in the ring. According to ESPN, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing competition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Both running backs will be competing in the boxing ring for the first time but it won't be their official boxing debut since it's an exhibition bout.

The Peterson vs. Bell fight will be on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event prompted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. The main event will be McBroom vs. YouTuber AnEsonGib, and another undercard match will be hip-hop artist Blueface vs. former NBA player Nick Young.

The two NFL vets are in talks to fight July 30 at https://t.co/QaWG9y4K6O Arena in Los Angeles, per TMZ Sports pic.twitter.com/dPgmpFGUnC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 27, 2022

The date of the fight is right when NFL teams start training camp to gear up for the regular season. Peterson and Bell are free agents and have not received a lot of attention from teams during the offseason program. However, that could change once training camp begins as there will be players dealing with injuries and teams looking for depth at the running back position.

Peterson, 37, played with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last year. He also spent time with the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings, which is where she spent the majority of his career (2007-2016). Peterson has reached the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro team seven times and was named Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2012. While Peterson was with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll told him he should become a coach when he's officially retired.

"The funny thing is, I never really envisioned myself coaching, not on this level or the college level," Peterson said. "Maybe my son's little league team or something. But after talking to Coach Pete, it's something that I've been kind of thinking about. I talked to my wife as well, and she was like, 'Adrian, you're just a different person when you're around football, so it's something you really should think about and consider.' So for the first time, I've actually thought about it and considered going that direction when I'm done playing football."

Bell, 30, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens last year. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent his six seasons (2013-2018). In Bell's career, he has been elected to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Team four times.