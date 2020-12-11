Tour Wayne Gretzky's $22.9M Sprawling California Mansion
Wayne Gretzky's California mansion is on the market. According to a listing from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the hockey legend has listed his sprawling Cali estate for $22.9 million. Gretzky and his wife, Janet, designed the home in 2002 and then sold it to Lenny Dykstra in 2007. After Dykstra trashed the home following his filing for bankruptcy, the Gretzky's repurchased the home for $14.9 million and turned it back into the home they designed 18 years ago.
Gretzky, 59, is known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers. Nicknamed "The Great One," Gretzky is the leading scorer in NHL history with more goals and assists than any other player. He's the only NHL player to score over 200 points in a season and reached that feat four times. He led the Oilers to four Stanley Cup trophies and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after he retired from the NHL in 1999.
"I went from being the Stanley Cup champion in Edmonton to playing in Los Angeles," Gretzky told NHL.com in 2008 when talking about being traded from the Oilers to the Kings. "It probably had been behind the scenes going on for three or four months; it was just one of those things that, at the end of the day, as I've always said, I miss the friends and people that I knew in Edmonton, but it was a great opportunity for me, it opened up a lot of doors in going to California." Here's a closer look at Gretzky's mansion.
Front View
The home sits on "6.5 acres on a crest with 360-degree views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood, the symmetry of the home is impressive from every angle." The inside is just as beautiful as the exterior.prevnext
Kitchen
The kitchen has undergone some major updates recently and now opens to the family room. The Gretzky's likely spent a lot of time entertaining guests in the kitchen over the years.prevnext
Foyer
As one enters a home, they will see a large foyer "with the wide-curving staircase, perfect for a bride’s wedding or family-reunion photographs." This could be one of the reasons why Gretzky bought the home twice.prevnext
Lounging Outside
For those who want to get some fresh air, this place is good to relax and look out into the mountains. This has to be another favorite spot for the Gretzky family.prevnext
Guest House
This is one of the two guest houses and includes a "full gym, a tennis court, huge pool and formally landscaped gardens." The guest houses look just as nice as the actual home.prevnext
Overview
Here's a look at the entire home. It measures "3,276 square feet of living space," and "there are a total of six bedrooms and eight baths."prevnext
Goodnight
The mansion looks very peaceful at night. An for those chilly evenings, there are six fireplaces to warm up as well as a billiards room and screening room for extra entertainment.prev