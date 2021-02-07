Super Bowl Halftime Shows: 11 of the Best

Before The Weeknd captured the attention of fans for their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a slew of stellar artists that stood in his spot. Michael Jackson, Prince, U2, Diana Ross, Beyonce and Lady Gaga are just a few high-profile names who have performed at the big game, which is free to watch online this year. It's no secret that one of the best parts of the Super Bowl is undoubtedly the halftime show, and we're thinking this year will be no different. While there are questions about how The Weeknd will adjust given the limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the buzz is postive. As we anxiously await the big swings he goes for, scroll through to check out 11 of the best Super Bowl halftime performances in history.

Michael Jackson, 1993 The late King of Pop showed everyone how it's done with this incredible performance, bringing the crowd to a frenzy by simply standing still before launching into his signature dance moves. Jackson's show also marked the beginning of the halftime performance as we know it, as marching bands and other entertainment had performed prior to his show. prevnext

Diana Ross, 1996 Talk about a dramatic exit — Ross finished her set in spectacular fashion before a helicopter landed onstage to whisk the diva away. prevnext

Aerosmith, 2001 The '00s peaked with this performance, which featured Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly delivering an all-star medley. From *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" to Aerosmith's "Walk This Way," the unlikely group covered it all with aplomb, cementing this performance as one of the Super Bowl's most iconic. prevnext

U2, 2002 The Irish rock band performed a tribute to the 9/11 attacks, which had taken place the year before. During “Where the Streets Have No Name,” a screen behind the group displayed the names of the victims as an emotional end to the three-song set. prevnext

Prince, 2007 The late Purple One graced the stage in 2007, defying nature during his headlining performance, which saw the star play "Purple Rain" and other hits in the pouring rain and never missing a beat as he proved yet again why he was one of the greatest entertainers of all time. prevnext

Madonna, 2012 The Material Girl's star-studded Roman-inspired performance included appearances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, LMFAO and Cirque du Soleil. The show also saw a bit of controversy when M.I.A. flipped off the audience, earning a $16.6 million lawsuit from the NFL that was later settled for an undisclosed amount. prevnext

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, 2009 The Boss packed decades of hits into just 12 minutes, giving viewers an energetic show complete with a knee slide that sent him straight into a camera. “I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” Springsteen told viewers. prevnext

Beyoncé, 2013 The star made dreams everywhere come true when she used her headlining set to reunite with her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She also sang several hits of her own while blessing the audience with her signature dance moves. prevnext

Katy Perry, 2015 The pop star brought the punch with this playful and powerful performance featuring four costume changes, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot and the now-infamous Left Shark. prevnext

Lady Gaga, 2017 A rare move in recent years, Lady Gaga performed her entire 13-minute set solo, starting with pre-recorded footage of her jumping off the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium and moving into an energetic medley jam-packed with hits including "Poker Face," "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." prevnext