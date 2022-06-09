Super Bowl Champion Wide Receiver Signs $80 Million Contract Extension With NFL Team

✖

One superstar wide receiver just got paid. This week, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension. And according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kupp's contract is worth up to $80 million. Kupp is now under contract with the Rams through the 2026 season.

Kupp had a 2021 season to remember. Along with helping the Rams win the Super Bowl, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a memorable playoff run as he caught 45 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns. And for the 2021 regular season, Kupp caught 145 passes for 1,957 yards and 16 touchdowns, which led to him being named to his first Pro Bowl as well as the All-Pro First Team.

The @RamsNFL don't win a ring without these clutch plays from @CooperKupp in the Divisional. pic.twitter.com/ZMlVuYmSrM — NFL (@NFL) June 9, 2022

"I wasn't really thinking of anyone – I was trying to remember what my signature was, what date it was," Kupp said during a video conference on Thursday, per the Rams' official website. "No, I mean, really I was thinking of all the people that have been a part of my life who have poured into me. In one way or another, there are so many people that have hand in making me who I am today as a person, as a father, as a husband and as a football player. There's so many people, and I was just thinking of how many people I've come in contact with, that have influenced me in a positive way and are important to me."

Kupp also gave paise to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "I thought it was kind of a cool thing. Certainly, he's one of those people that's had a hand in being able to be in this place and have the opportunity to extend my career here in Los Angeles and be able to sign that contract," Kupp said. "Obviously, your quarterback plays a huge role in that. A little bit of a nod to Matthew Stafford in that way."

Kupp, 28, was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected to the PWFA All-Rookie Team after recording 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He played college football at Eastern Washington where he was a four-time first-team FCS All-American.