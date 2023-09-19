Super Bowl Champion Running Back Dion Lewis Arrested in Florida

Dion Lewis, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, was arrested in Florida on Monday, according to TMZ Sports. The 32-year-old was booked on Monday afternoon on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing. He was released on Monday night on a $500 bond.

TMZ Sports said Lewis was arrested at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa after he had allegedly been unruly and belligerent. A spokesperson from the Seminole Police Department said Lewis had been accused of "causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises."

(Photo: Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Lewis was a member of the Patriots from 2015 to 2017. The team won the Super Bowl during the 2016 season, and Lewis rushed for 27 yards on six carries in the championship game. Following his time with the Patriots, Lewis signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. In his two seasons with the Titans, Lewis played in 32 games with eight starts and rushed for 726 yards and one touchdown. In 2020, Lewis was released by the Titans but quickly signed with the New York Giants. He was with the team for one season and rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

In 2011, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Lewis in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the Eagles before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2013. Lewis missed the entire 2013 season due to a fractured fibula. He was cut by the Browns in 2014 and then signed with the Indianapolis Colts at the beginning of the 2014 season. The Colts cut Lewis a week after signing him, and Lewis didn't play for the entire 2014 season. He did sign a future/reserve contract with the Patriots in December of that year.

In March of this year, Lewis was hired by the University of Albany football team to be the assistant running backs coach. "It's great to be back in the Capital Region," Lewis said at the time. "I'm extremely grateful to join the Great Dane family. I'd like to extend my thanks to Coach Gattuso, the entire football staff, and Mark Benson for welcoming me. I'm excited to get to work and hit the ground running with this group."