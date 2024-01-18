Super Bowl 2024 Performers Lineup Revealed

The NFL announced the performers who will be featured at Super Bowl LVIII. Along with Usher performing at halftime, Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem. Additionally, Post Malone will sing "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will sing "Life Every Voice and Sing." The pregame entertainment and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature premiere American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Coda actor Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in ASL, actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will sing "America the Beautiful;" and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Sanchez will also perform the ASL rendition of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

McEntire is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl. She has won more than 50 awards in her career, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards Grammy Awards and GMA Awards.

Malone has earned 10 Grammy nominations in his career. He is known for his No. 1 hits, "Rockstar," "Psycho," "Sunflower," and "Circles," Malone has released five studio albums and all of them have reached the the top four of the charts.

Day is known for her Grammy-nominated song "Rise Up" which compiled over one billion streams. She is also known for making a huge impact in her feature-acting debut The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Her performance in the movie led to her being nominated for an Academy Award and winning a Golden Globe Award.

This announcement comes a few months after the NFL revealed that Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Earlier this week the R&B superstar appeared on Good Morning America to talk about his upcoming performance. "I try to get back as far as I can," he explained, per ABC News. "Go back to the first album if I could. But, you know, it's literally 13 minutes.I think I just start it by making certain that — my kids approved, I got my portion of it from, for the, you know, the 30 and up, I got them. "But for my young'uns, Cinco and Naviyd, I'm taking notes. They've been like taking conference calls with my entire team, giving notes."