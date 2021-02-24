Steelers Owner Announces Ben Roethlisberger Will Return for 2021 Season

✖

Ben Roethlisberger will be wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform next season. Steelers owner Art Rooney II issued a statement that said the team plans to have Roethlisberger back for an18th season. However, Roethlisberger's contract will be restructured as he has a cap hit of $41 million while getting a $15 million roster bonus on March 19.

"Ben Roethlisberger and I met yesterday morning and we had a productive meeting," Rooney said in a statement. "We were able to discuss a lot of things that related to where we are and where we want to go. Ben assured me that he is committed to coming back to help us win, and I told Ben that we would like to have him back to help us win a championship. We both understand that the next step is to work out Ben's contract situation."

This news comes one week after Steelers general manager Kevin Cobert being noncommittal on Roethlisberger's future "As we sit here today, Ben is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Colbert said. "He reiterated to us that he wants to continue to play. We told him we have to look at this current situation." Had the Steelers decided to cut Roethlisberger, he would count $22 million against the team's salary cap.

Roethlisberger is coming off a strong 2020 season, throwing for 3,893 yards and 33 seasons while leading the Steelers to an 11-5 record. However, the 2020 season had a bitter ending as the Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

"Ben Roethlisberger did a lot of really good things last year," Colbert said. "We anticipate that he could still do really good things going forward. Hopefully, we can figure out how to do what's best for the organization and for Ben. Hopefully, he'll be able to see that."

Drafted by the Steelers No. 11 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger 38, has put together a memorable career. He has played in three Super Bowls while winning two of them. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl six times. Roethlisberger holds the NFL record for most 500-yard passing games (4) and most TD passes in a two-game span (12).