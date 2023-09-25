Soccer Star Maddy Cusack Dead at 27: Police Issue Statement on Manner of Death

Maddy Cusack, a soccer star who played for Sheffield United, died last week. She was 27 years old. The cause of death has not yet been announced, but police have confirmed they are not treating it as suspicious. Police said (per The Sun), "We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6:35 pm on Wednesday 20 September. A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers."

In a statement, Sheffield United said the club "is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack. Maddy, a women's team player since 2019 and marketing executive for the Football Club, passed away on Wednesday. A respected player, Maddy, 27, last season reached the milestone of 100 appearances for Sheffield United Women. Additionally, she was a valued colleague in the offices at Bramall Lane, moving over from the Sheffield United Community Foundation to the Club in 2021 to help market all areas of the Blades," per The Sun.

Sheffield United Football Club is devastated to report the sad news of the passing of Maddy Cusack.



The Club and Maddy’s family would appreciate a period of privacy and will not comment further at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/49iTkBGgOA — Sheffield United Women (@sufc_women) September 21, 2023

In another statement, Sheffield United wrote, "Ahead of the Newcastle game, we will celebrate & honour the life of Maddy Cusack, a loved & respected figure of the Sheffield United family. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone connected to the club & a number of activities have been planned to remember her. We would politely ask supporters to be in their seats for 4:15 pm to partake," per The Sun.

Cusack was entering her sixth year with Sheffield United and signed a new contract with the team in July. She is the first player to make 100 appearances from the club and previously spent time with Birmingham City and Aston Villa. "This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane," Stephen Bettis, chief executive officer of Sheffield United, said in a statement. "Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family — she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."