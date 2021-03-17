Scottie Pippen Reportedly Dating 25-Year-Old Model

✖

Scottie Pippen may have a new girlfriend. According to Awesemo, the 55-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer is dating a 25-year-old model named Claudia Bouza. Awesemo shared photos of Pippen and Bouza out with friends. Bouza also tagged Pippen several times on her Instagram account.

According to Globe Newswire, Bouza has modeled for brands such as Olay, Alba Botanica, Jordi Dalmau Bridal, Hollister, and Cosmopolitan Magazine. Bouza is also an actress, attending Lee Strasberg Theatre Film School and moved to New York at the age of 22.

"I love supporting up and coming artists. To me, artists are essential in my life as music and theatre are my obsession," Bouza said in December. "I learned that in school and everyone there was a big family. Strasberg has been the best decision of my life." "I am now planning to do the play MAIDS by Jean Genet with a couple of friends of mine who I attended school with, and we want to interact with the audience as well."

The news of Pippen and Bouza comes a few months after Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen was seen with NBA player Malik Beasley. In February, Larsa Pippen revealed why she was dating Beasley who was married at the time.

"We had spoken about it. It wasn't a secret. I know a lot of people that are married and exiting," Larsa said of Beasley and Montana Yao's separation. "I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you." Yao filed for divorce in December after Beasley was seen holding hands with Larsa, who claimed the couple had been broken up for a while before she began dating him.

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don't want to jump ship until they see someone they like," Larsa said on Hollywood Unlocked. "You don't want to just shake your kids up because you might never meet someone that you actually like. You're in a state of living in the same place, but not really together." She claimed that she had searched the internet when she first met Beasley and found out they weren't together, so felt free to move in on her man."