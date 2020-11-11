Rut Daniels: Meet Mike Fisher's Instagram Alter Ego

✖

Mike Fisher retired from the Nashville Predators in 2018 and has since spent his time with his wife, Carrie Underwood, and their children. He has numerous pursuits, such as the company Catchin' Deers, but he also has a wild alter ego. Fisher regularly portrays a character named Rut Daniels on his second Instagram account.

Fisher originally showed his new character with an Instagram "documentary" in 2019. The video told the tale of Daniels and his failed bid to win the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics. Apparently, he technically made the winning shot, but there was an issue due to Daniels shooting the wrong target. He was disqualified from the competition and lost the support of his sponsors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rut Daniels (@rutdaniels) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:05pm PDT

According to the video released last year, the legend of Daniels only grew when he was forced to take a job selling Hoyt bows at an outdoors retailer. He immediately impressed by moving all of the available products and even found time to sign some autographs for local kids. He has since become a mainstay on social media while providing key hunting tips.

Since the first video, Fisher has continued to don the wig and the camo jacket of Daniels while creating wild videos for social media. Some feature him working in the brush with a chainsaw while others highlight his abilities on the grill. Every time Daniels makes an appearance, he does so wearing orange-tinted shooting glasses, denim jeans and fingerless gloves.

Fisher shows his commitment to the character and uses him to deliver sage advice. One example is "people say quit calling a committed bird. I say he ain't committed until he's on the Traeger." Every time he delivers a piece of advice, Daniels chuckles and pushes up his glasses. Fisher does occasionally add some fitting music to his videos, such as when he played Def Leppard's "Animal" while grilling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rut Daniels (@rutdaniels) on Feb 27, 2020 at 9:22am PST

Of course, the legend of Daniels extends beyond the property line at Fisher's home. He also has taken the time to explore Nashville. He previously attended a Nashville Predators games in a star-spangled jacket, the blonde wig, sunglasses and cap. He tried to give high fives to members of the team and then headed to the stands to cheer with the other fans. The most entertaining moment of the evening took place when the stadium staff showed Daniels up on the video board and referred to him simply as "legend."