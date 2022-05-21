Pink's Husband Carey Hart Gives Troublesome Health Update

✖

Carey Hart revealed he's been dealing with a "flare-up" in pain recently, leaving him suspecting it is an after-effect of his disk replacement last fall. Hart, a former motocross racer and pop star Pink's husband, revealed he was "in pain and gritting my teeth" every time he did a jump on a bike. Hart, 46, had two major surgeries weeks apart last fall.

"Getting old and staying active is not for the soft or weak," Hart wrote on May 10, alongside a selfie. "Did my two 30 min motos today in prep for [Fox Raceway] am day. 1st Moto my neck was getting sore mid-way through. Second Moto, was in pain and gritting my teeth off of every jump or hard hit. Now, I can barely hold my head up."

"Using all my tricks (PEMF system) and some [Hart Luck CBD] topical to hopefully mellow out what I'm guessing is a [flare] up due to my disk replacement in my neck I had last fall," Hart continued. "Fingers crossed this isn't another setback. Have a great week, everyone!!!!!"

Hart underwent a successful lower spine disc replacement surgery in September. Weeks later, he had an M6 disc replacement in his neck. He was open with fans about the process, even sharing shocking X-rays on Instagram. In January, he shared a before-and-after post to share with fans the impact the surgeries had on his body. "As many may know, I just recovered from neck and spine surgery," he wrote on Jan. 17. "And I'm not gonna lie, it's always hard getting back in the training program."

The "before" photo was taken on Nov. 17, when he weighed 166.4 lbs and had 18% body fat. The "after" photo was taken on Jan. 17 and he weighed 175.7 lbs with 12% body fat. At the time, he still wanted to put 10 lbs back on. He hoped his post could be inspiring to others who want to live a healthier lifestyle in 2022.

"Just know that whatever your goals are, commit, stick to it, and you can do it!!!! I'm not gonna tell you it's easy, or there are any shortcuts. Start slow, and stay consistent. You got this!" he wrote. Although he needed ankle surgery this winter and needs hip surgery in 2023, he still has a positive outlook. "Knock me down, I'll get right back up. You can do the same," he wrote. "Screw resolutions, do it for your health, life, happiness, and family. You got it. Have a great year everyone, let's make it the best yet."

Pink recently made headlines herself after calling out Rolling Stone for its coverage of the Grammys. The magazine teased an article ranking the best performances in the awards show's history, which Pink didn't like. She blasted Rolling Stone as irrelevant "since 1990" and said the magazine has lost "all credibility."

"F— Rolling Stone. And I've felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have," Pink wrote. "This isn't just about their horrendous opinion of 'rating Grammy performances'. It's decades of wasting Trees and people's time."

