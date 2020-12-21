Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Rainbow Bikini Amid Birthday Celebration

✖

Paulina Gretzky is enjoying her birthday. The model and actress is in the Bahamas celebrating her 32nd birthday and posted a photo of her in a rainbow bikini while posing on the beach. In the caption, Gretzky wrote, "taste the rainbow" which led to a number of fans replying.

"I want to be you. Body goals for sure," One Instagram user wrote. Other fans posted various emojis while other referenced Skittles to play off of Gretzky's post. But as much fun Gretzky is having, she has also received some backlash during her birthday celebration. Over the weekend, the daughter of Wayne Gretzky posted a video of her celebrating with her friends. It led to Instagram users pointing out that she and her friends aren't wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gretzky recently deleted the Instagram post.

It's been a good year for Gretzky as she was able to celebrate her fiance Dustin Johnson's win at the Masters. It was Johnson's second major championship in his career and has happy to share it with Gretzky. "She's such a big supporter of mine ... obviously with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you," Johnson said to PEOPLE. "I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person, especially with the kids, she does a great job taking care of everything else so all I got to do is worry about golf."

The couple got engaged in 2013 and have two children together Gretzky has been around golf all her life and still plays from time to time. "I walked all 18 holes in my dad's tournament," she said in an interview with Golf Digest in 2014. "Felt like the longest day of my life, but I stuck through it. The truth is, I was a total tomboy and loved sports. Dad always says I was his best athlete. I played softball until the sixth grade, and that's when I said, 'Dad, stop. I'm a girl.'" Gretzky and Johnson will continue to celebrate until Johnson goes back to work in January, as he takes part in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui.