Paulina Gretzky Sets Record Straight on Her Relationship With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky has been engaged to Dustin Johnson for eight years, which has led to fans wondering when the two will get married. The daughter of Wayne Gretzky recently talked about her relationship with Johnson on The Netchicks podcast with sister-in-law Sara Gretzky and Natalie Buck to clear up of few things that have been misinterpreted. Gretzky said that she and Johnson are not married.

“I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not,” Gretzky said. “We’re so in love.” She goes on to explain why the two have yet to get married since they have been engaged since 2013. "I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid,” Gretzky said. "Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him."

That led to her discussion having more kids since the couple has two young boys already. "I want one more," Gretzky said. "I want to enjoy being 32, 33, and then hopefully, if I’m lucky enough, then I get to have one more at 34." Gretzky went on to say she would like to have a girl but her two sons "are everything." In the meantime, Gretzky and Johnson are continuing to enjoy their life as they have been traveling and celebrating over the last few months.

It started in November when Johnson won the Masters. Shortly after the event, Gretzky posted a photo of her wearing nothing but a straw while vacationing in St. Barths. In December, the couple traveled to the Bahamas with friends to celebrate Gretzky's 32nd birthday. She took some heat from social media as her and her friends weren't wearing masks, which led to her deleting a video post of the celebration.

This past weekend, Gretzky and Johnson were hanging out with friends in Colorado, and Gretzky posted a photo of her in a black snow jumpsuit. Shortly after that, the Grown Ups 2 actress announces she was going to appear on The Netchicks podcast, which is her first time appearing on any podcast. On The Netchicks, Gretzky talked about her favorite reality shows, her experience on Grown Ups 2 and her future goals.